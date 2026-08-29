Watching Halad sa Pagtuo 2026? Here are the 7 festivals to see

Toledo City’s Hinulawan Festival contingent performs during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo in 2023. | CDN Digital File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — If you’re heading to the Halad sa Pagtuo 2026 this Saturday, August 29, expect more than a procession of patron saints.

The celebration will bring together seven festivals from different parts of Cebu, giving festival contingents a chance to take their local traditions beyond their hometowns and onto a bigger stage.

READ: Halad sa Pagtuo 2026: LIVE UPDATES

Here are the seven festivals to watch at this year’s Halad sa Pagtuo:

Sinulog sa Carmen

The Sinulog sa Carmen began in 1973 when Fr. Jose Motus introduced the celebration, drawing inspiration from the Ati-Atihan Festival of Kalibo, Aklan, according to the Department of Tourism Central Visayas Office.

It was initially called Ati-Atihan sa Carmen, but the festival was renamed Sinulog sa Carmen in 1974 under the leadership of then-mayor Benyong Villamor.

The festival is held every fourth Sunday of January, with contingents dancing through the municipality in honor of the Santo Niño.

READ: Want to watch Halad sa Pagtuo? Admission is free, but seats are limited

Tuba Festival of Borbon

The Tuba Festival of Borbon puts the spotlight on one of the municipality’s traditional livelihoods: making tubâ, the sap collected from coconut trees and consumed either fresh or fermented into coconut wine.

The celebration is also tied to Borbon’s annual fiesta honoring St. Sebastian, whose feast is observed every January 20.

Through its festival presentation, Borbon brings together its coconut-based livelihood and religious traditions, reflecting an important part of the community’s identity.

Bisnok Festival of Dumanjug

The Bisnok Festival takes its name from “Bisayang Manok,” or native chicken, a product closely associated with Dumanjug and its local livelihood.

READ: Cebu Province rebrands annual festival as ‘Halad sa Pagtuo’

Its performances turn the native chicken industry into dance and visual storytelling, depicting the chicken and the process of preparing and cooking it.

Held every October 4 in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the festival celebrates Dumanjug’s local livelihood while promoting its culture and community traditions.

La Torta Festival of Argao

The La Torta Festival celebrates Argao’s famous la torta, a spongy, cupcake-like pastry whose origins are linked to the town’s Spanish colonial history.

The festival is held every September 28 and 29 in honor of St. Michael the Archangel, Argao’s patron saint.

Its performances go beyond the town’s signature pastry, drawing on themes of Spanish influence, thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest, courtship and Argao’s tradition of hospitality and fellowship.

READ: Cebu’s Pasundayag and Pasidungog in August—here’s what to expect

Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City

The Hinulawan Festival is Toledo City’s annual cultural and religious celebration, held every June 12 alongside festivities honoring St. John of Sahagun.

Hinulawan was the former name of the settlement, associated with the area’s yellow soil, before it became the pueblo of Toledo in 1861.

The festival draws from Toledo’s history as a mining and agricultural community while showcasing the city’s culture, tourism and economic identity.

Dagitab Festival of Naga City

The Dagitab Festival lights up Naga City every December, coinciding with the Feast of the Immaculate Concepcion on the eighth. Its name comes from the local word “dagitab,” meaning light or electricity.

Also known as the Festival of Lights, it features streets, parks and other public spaces illuminated with colorful displays throughout the Christmas season.

The celebration also reflects Naga’s identity as an important energy center in the Visayas, with power facilities in Barangay Colon contributing to the region’s electricity supply.

Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City

The Kabkaban Festival is Carcar City’s annual celebration honoring its patroness, St. Catherine of Alexandria, every November 25.

Its ritual dances are traditionally performed to drive away bad spirits, while its presentations also incorporate elements of Carcar’s history, arts and local traditions.

The festival serves as a showcase of the city’s cultural heritage and locally produced products, which highlight traditions that have helped shape Carcar’s identity.

What else to expect at Halad sa Pagtuo

The seven festivals are only part of what audiences can expect from Halad sa Pagtuo 2026 on August 29.

The celebration will open with a procession of carrozas carrying images of patron saints from participating towns and cities, with the procession set to leave the Cebu Provincial Capitol between 2:30 and 3 p.m. and head toward the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Around 50 local government units, including Cebu’s three highly urbanized cities, are expected to participate in the procession.

Provincial tourism head Rowena Montecillo earlier said Halad sa Pagtuo follows the concept of last year’s Pasundayag sa Pagtuo and Pasidungog, which highlighted Cebu’s fiesta traditions and devotion to local patron saints.

The event was renamed Halad sa Pagtuo at the request of Governor Pamela Baricuatro, who wanted the celebration to put greater emphasis on Cebu’s religious and cultural heritage, Montecillo said.

After the procession, a Holy Mass will be held, followed by the blessing of the carrozas, which will be lined up at the CCSC.

The program will then move to the seven festival presentations, bringing together traditions from different parts of Cebu in one celebration.

Organizers expect the festivities to end at around 7:30 p.m.

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