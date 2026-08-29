Laborer nabbed for allegedly stealing electrical wires on his birthday

| CDN Digital photo / Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 47-year-old laborer was arrested Friday evening after he allegedly attempted to smuggle electrical wiring out of a development site along M. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

Police identified the suspect as alias ‘Ed,’ a resident of Sitio Kalinaw in Barangay Luz.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred around 4:16 p.m. inside the real estate company’s premises.

READ: 7 nabbed in Cebu bar theft targeting foreign tourists

Ed was on his way out of the establishment when a security guard inspecting the facility conducted a body search on him.

During the search, the guard discovered black stranded electrical wires hidden inside the suspect’s pants and underarms.

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The recovered items, about 10 meters of 0.5mm cable valued at ₱450 and 5 meters of 0.10mm cable valued at ₱550, totaling ₱1,000, were allegedly taken without the consent of the property’s management.

A Construction Management Associate representing the establishment formally requested police assistance after taking custody of the suspect.

Ed was placed under arrest at around 6:40 p.m. and brought to the Mabolo Police Station for processing.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the suspect claimed he did not know it was prohibited to take the wires since it had already been discarded.

“Wala jud ko kabaw nga bawal diay to Ma’am kay padung naman unta ko uli nya nakit-an man nako sa basurahan mao ako gikuha.”

(I really didn’t know that it was prohibited, Ma’am. I was already about to go home when I saw it in the trash bin, so I took it.)

He added that he intended to use the wires for his home, but his plan was thwarted when he was handed over to the authorities.

The recovered cables were preserved as evidence while the police prepare for the filing of a complaint for theft against him.

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