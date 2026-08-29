125 hogs from Negros Oriental intercepted in Badian, Cebu

Live hogs, allegedly coming Negros Oriental, were intercepted in Badian, Cebu, on Saturday. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One hundred twenty-five live hogs, allegedly coming from Negros Oriental, were intercepted by the Badian Municipal Police Station in Sitio Manay-as, Barangay Lambug, Badian town, Cebu, at around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Earlier, the Badian Municipal Police Station received a call from a concerned citizen informing them that three boats carrying live hogs from the Negros Island Region had docked at Sitio Manay-as, Barangay Lambug.

The police immediately coordinated with the Badian Municipal Livestock Coordinator and the Philippine Coast Guard, and the team responded to the port area.

READ: ASF cases detected anew in 3 Negros Oriental LGUs; hogs culled

Interception

Upon arrival, authorities intercepted a truck loaded with 125 live hogs that was about to depart from the port.

The truck was driven by a certain alias “Arnel,” 44, a resident of Sitio Bog-ot, Barangay Solong-on, La Libertad, Negros Oriental.

According to the driver, the live hogs were to be delivered to Talisay City, Cebu City, and Mandaue City.

Authorities are still conducting a further investigation into the incident.

Live hogs from Negros banned

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro earlier issued Executive Order No. 38, which imposed a 45-day ban on the importation of live hogs and pork products from areas affected by African Swine Fever (ASF), such as the Negros Island Region.

The ban was subsequently extended by another 45 days through Executive Order No. 44, series of 2026.

The intercepted live hogs were temporarily brought to the landfill in Barangay Talayong, Badian, for proper disposition.

READ: Over 500 pigs dead as new ASF outbreak reported in Negros Occidental

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