Cesafi: Gary Cortes prepares UV for tougher title defense, eyes rare five-peat

Gary Cortes drawing up a play during a timeout in one of their off-season tournaments. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven-time Cesafi champion coach Gary Cortes can already sense a tougher road ahead for the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers as several teams have strengthened their rosters in hopes of ending their dynasty.

Cortes, who has steered the Green Lancers to seven Cesafi men’s basketball championships, including their current four-year title run, knows another championship will not come easy.

Despite UV remaining one of the favorites, Cortes expects a wide-open race as the Green Lancers chase a rare fifth consecutive championship in the upcoming Cesafi season.

READ: New Cesafi teams: Titans, Greyhounds, Webmasters headline Season 26

“This season, we can never really tell how things will turn out because the schools have also strengthened their lineups. Of course, once you join this league, your goal is to become a champion. This season, it’s really anybody’s game,” Cortes said.

While Cortes has often downplayed UV’s status as the team to beat before every season, the veteran coach has plenty of reasons to be cautious this time.

READ: UC Webmasters eye stronger Cesafi Season 26 after productive offseason

Archrival University of Cebu (UC), which has faced UV in the championship round for four straight seasons, has reinforced its roster with former UV Baby Lancers standout Roderick Cambarijan and former USC Warriors veteran guard VJ Baruc, along with several young players. The Webmasters have also retained the core of the squad that battled the Green Lancers in those four finals.

The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, meanwhile, have made major moves after several seasons near the bottom of the standings, bringing in four DASAFI Mythical Five members as part of a major rebuild.

READ: Cesafi season 25: UV Green Lancers claim historic 17th title

The Benedicto College Cheetahs have also retained the core of the squad that reached the Final Four last season and showed signs of improvement during their off-season campaigns.

UV, on the other hand, will enter the season without several veteran leaders who played key roles in its championship run.

Former team captain PJ Taliman, Zylle Cabellon and reliable one-and-done big man Carl Cabulao have exhausted their playing eligibility, leaving Cortes with the task of filling the leadership and experience they provided.

“We didn’t have many off-season tournaments as a team, but I’m still confident that the players will play their best in every game,” Cortes said.

“We lost a lot of veterans, including Taliman, Cabulao and Cabellon. As they say, those veterans have an advantage in terms of court experience because they were part of four straight championship runs.”

The Green Lancers also received an early reminder of the challenge ahead when they lost to UC during the elimination round of the recent Cebu City Invitational Basketball Tournament.

Although UV eventually defeated UC in the tournament finals last December, its elimination-round loss showed areas in its offense that Cortes and his staff will need to address before the Cesafi season begins.

Still, several of UV’s key players have stayed battle-tested during the offseason.

Raul Gentallan, Kent Ivo Salarda and ace shooter AJ Sacayan saw extensive action in “ligang labas” or “panalay” commercial tournaments, where they competed against veteran players and former professionals across the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Of course, their opponents include commercial players and former varsity players from Manila and Mindanao. Playing against them will probably help our players gain experience and confidence,” Cortes said.

For all the changes surrounding the Green Lancers, one constant remains: Cortes’ ability to get his team ready when the championship is on the line.

But with rival schools loading up and UV losing several battle-tested veterans, the Green Lancers’ pursuit of a fifth straight Cesafi crown could prove to be their toughest title defense yet.

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