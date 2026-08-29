Man slain heading home from fiesta disco in San Fernando, Cebu

San Fernando, Cebu, killing: A man was found dead after attending a fiesta disco. | Photo by Elikha Joy Janaban

​Cebu City, Philippines — A night of fiesta festivities turned grim after a man was found dead lying in a pool of blood along the road in Barangay Magsico, San Fernando, Cebu, early Saturday morning, August 29.

Police identified the victim as Juan Baritos Sebial, an adult resident of Barangay Balungag of the same town.

Initial reports from the San Fernando Municipal Police Station revealed that the incident occurred at around 1:10 a.m. Sebial was reportedly heading home from a local disco event held in celebration of the barangay fiesta when he was attacked by an unknown perpetrator.

Authorities received the report at approximately 3:00 a.m., prompting an immediate response from police personnel.

Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers discovered the victim’s lifeless body on the ground.

READ: 1 of 4 suspects in San Fernando, Cebu killing nabbed

​Investigator-on-case PCpl. Mario Paul Pino initially processed the immediate area surrounding the body as the primary crime scene.

Subsequent trace analysis, however, led law enforcement to a storefront located more than 100 meters away, where a trail of bloody footprints connected the two locations.

“First tan-aw namo nga ang crime scene kay kung asa ang patay nga lawas, pero as we conduct further investigation kay ang crime scene diay kay naa diay sa tumoy more or less 120 meters approximately,” Pino said.

(When we first checked, we thought that the crime scene was where the body was found, but as we conducted further investigation, we realized that the crime scene was more or less 120 meters further ahead.)

According to Pino, the victim was reportedly lying outside the commercial establishment when an unidentified assailant launched the sudden attack.

“Kung imo ning subayon kung asa iyang lawas ug didto sa tumoy naay mga taak sa footprints nga dunay dugo kung asa posible nakatulog ang suspect sa kahubog.”

(If you trace where the body was found and further ahead, there are bloody footprints where the suspect possibly fell asleep from being drunk.)

READ: San Fernando shootout: Slain gulaman vendor ‘mistaken for asset’

Victim was heading home

Authorities surmise the victim was attempting to travel home when the incident occurred and managed to run a short distance before succumbing to the injuries.

“Kani siya, sa atong pagpangutana, posible nga pauli nani siya. Naghigda kuno ni siya sa gawas sa usa ka tindahan nya gidunggab daw ni didto, nya nakadagan pani siya.”

(This is what we got from our questioning: it’s possible he was heading home. Witnesses say he was lying down outside a store where he was stabbed, and he still managed to run away.)

Preliminary coordination with the local barangay captain indicated that the victim had no prior criminal record or documented disputes within the community.

Seeking witnesses in San Fernando killing

​Law enforcement personnel are conducting field operations to ascertain the identity and whereabouts of the perpetrator.

Police leadership has issued an urgent call for public cooperation, appealing to eyewitnesses or individuals with relevant information to come forward while assuring that measures are in place to guarantee witness protection and safety.

“Hinaut nga sa kining mga ingon ani nga kaso kinahanglan jud ang hustisya. Sa mga witnesses dinha, magtinabangay ta ninyo. We’ll do our best to provide security para ma provide pud ang hustisya.”

(We hope that this kind of case finds justice. To the witnesses out there, let’s help each other. We’ll do our best to provide security so that justice can also be served.)

​As of this time, the motive behind the killing remains undetermined.

READ: Property dispute eyed in fatal fiesta day shooting in Bukidnon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP