La Mesa Dam reaches spilling level amid torrential rains

La Mesa Dam (INQUIRER file photo / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE)

MANILA, Philippines — Continuous heavy rainfall pushed La Mesa Dam to its spilling level on Saturday afternoon, prompting an announcement from the Quezon City local government.

The city government reported in an advisory that the reservoir’s water level hit its 80.15-meter overflow mark by 1:50 p.m.

READ: Red rainfall warning up in Metro Manila, Luzon areas on Saturday

The excess water from the reservoir may affect low-lying areas along the Tullahan River.

The city government advised residents in the following areas to evacuate when necessary and take precautionary measures due to possible flooding:

Fairview

Forest Hills Subdivision

Quirino Highway

Sta. Quiteria

San Bartolome

“Pinaaalalahanan ang lahat na manatiling alerto at sundin ang mga abiso ng mga kinauukulan, lalo na ang mga nasa lugar na maaaring maapektuhan ng pagtaas ng tubig,” the LGU said.

READ: Cebu to see localized thunderstorms, moderate winds this weekend

(Everyone is reminded to remain alert and heed the advisories of the authorities, especially those in areas that may be affected by rising water levels.)

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has placed Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon under red rainfall warning due to expected torrential rains of more than 30 millimeters in the next few hours. /gsg

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