Lacson uncovers 4 ‘fraudulent’ titles for reclaimed land in Taguig

Sen. Panfilo Lacson — File photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta/INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Panfilo Lacson announced on Saturday that investigators have identified four parcels of allegedly illegally reclaimed land in Taguig City bearing fraudulent titles, which will now be forwarded to the Office of the Ombudsman.

Posting on X, the senator provided an update on the ongoing probe into Taguig City’s infrastructure and reclamation works, noting that at least four parcels of unlawfully reclaimed property have surfaced so far.

Fraudulent titles in Taguig

According to Lacson, the parcels covered areas ranging from 5,000 to 193,027 square meters. All four were processed through various patent and land registration procedures, namely:

READ: Lacson: Ombudsman subpoenas on Taguig infra docs already out

“(a) via Administrative Patent issued to… (name withheld at the moment) covering an area of 9,204 sq meters under OCT No. (xxx);

(b) through Judicial/Ordinary Land Registration Processing covering an area of 5,000 sq meters issued to… (xxx) under OCT No. (xxx);

READ: Cayetano tells Lacson: Specify Taguig ‘ghost’ projects

(c) via Homestead Patent issued to… (xxx) involving 181,077 square meters under TCT No (xxx);

(d) 193,027 sq meters issued to… (xxx) under TCT No. (xxx)”\

Lacson, moreover, disclosed that there are four other parcels with no plotted titled lots in the Land Registration Authority’s (LRA) digital records.

He said documents related to the properties will be turned over to the Ombudsman’s “fact-finding team” for appropriate action.

The senator had earlier said the Ombudsman has issued subpoenas to the LRA, Taguig Registry of Deeds, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Philippine Reclamation Authority amid the ongoing probe into Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano’s bailiwick.

“Since [Senator] Cayetano keeps publicly asking for evidence, I’ll give it to him, in the spirit of public interest,” he said in the same thread.

READ: Lacson eyes Ombudsman route for Taguig project evidence

Cayeto has consistently maintained that to his knowledge, there are no “ghost” projects in Taguig City. However, the senator said he was prepared to respond to the allegations once Lacson specified the projects and evidence linking the anomalies to him.

The feud between the two senators began in July after Lacson said Cayetano had crossed the line by questioning the increase in his personal net worth.

Lacson later alleged that there were irregularities in the flood control projects and reclamation works in Taguig City, which prompted the investigation. /das

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