Josenians sweep Miss Cesafi, take HS, college crowns for first time

USJ-R’s Paula Mae Fernandez (left) and Lilia Amapola Buhat (right) were crowned Miss Cesafi 2026 high school and college champions, respectively, on Saturday at the Cebu Coliseum. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) swept the Miss Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) 2026 titles for the first time in the league’s history.

USJ-R’s Lilia Amapola Buhat and Paula Mae Fernandez were crowned champions of the college and high school divisions, respectively, during the pageant held Saturday, August 29, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The sweep marked the first time since 2024 that a school captured both Miss Cesafi titles. The University of San Carlos (USC) also swept the pageant that year.

Buhat, who hails from the Municipality of Cordova, is an experienced beauty queen who previously won the Miss Cordova Eco-Tourism 2023 title. She also represented Badian’s Banig Festival in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

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“This is my first time joining a pageant, so I’m very thankful for the experience and the opportunity to win the title,” said Fernandez, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student.

Fernandez admitted that balancing her studies with the pageant was one of her biggest challenges, especially since she initially lacked confidence.

“The biggest challenge was balancing my studies, and I also lacked confidence because it was my first time,” she said.

Confidence from the past

Buhat, meanwhile, said her previous pageant experience gave her confidence heading into the competition.

“One of the hardest challenges was to balance my studies also. But I’m so thankful because right now, I’m already here winning the title,” said Buhat, a third-year BS Psychology student at USJ-R.

Buhat also won the Miss Globe title during the competition.

University of Cebu-Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue’s (UCLM) Angela Roa Perry and San Roque College de Cebu’s (SRCDC) Ivana Gabrielle Markovic finished as first and second runners-up, respectively, in the high school division.

In the college division, University of San Carlos’ Pauleene Mae Macquire was named first runner-up, while Velez College’s Tatiana Shantal Benedetti finished as second runner-up.

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Markovic also won the Miss Photogenic special award in the high school division, while Benedetti received a special award in the college division.

A total of 24 candidates competed in Miss Cesafi 2026.

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