Murder in San Fernando? Suspect in throat-slitting incident arrested

The suspect in the slitting of a man’s throat in San Fernando town, southeastern Cebu. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In under 24 hours, officers from the San Fernando Municipal Police Station arrested the suspect behind the fatal pre-dawn attack on a construction worker in Barangay Magsico, San Fernando.

The police identified the suspect as alias “Fermin,” 57, a resident of Barangay Magsico.

The victim, who was found bleeding on the road was identified as alias “Juan,” 44, a construction worker residing in Barangay Balungag, San Fernando.

He had sustained a fatal slash wound to the neck, which is believed to be the primary cause of death.

READ: Man slain heading home from fiesta disco in San Fernando, Cebu

During the investigation, an eyewitness stepped forward and detailed the sequence of events.

Deceased, assailant knew each other

According to police, the victim and the suspect knew each other and had been drinking together during a local fiesta disco.

Following the gathering, the intoxicated victim walked down the same road as the suspect before stopping to rest near a sari-sari store.

The suspect then approached the victim and unexpectedly slit his throat with a sharp weapon.

Unable to defend himself, the victim managed to run a distance of about 120 meters away from the store before collapsing and succumbing to his injuries.

READ: Laborer nabbed for allegedly stealing electrical wires on his birthday

Investigators stated that the suspect allegedly felt insulted or disrespected by the victim, which triggered the attack.

The suspect was apprehended at around 11:20 a.m. in Barangay Magsico and will face charges for murder.

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