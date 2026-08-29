CESAFI SEASON 26: SRCDC stuns PAREF Springdale with epic comeback in debut

The SRCDC players and coaching staff pose for a group photo after the win. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The San Roque College de Cebu (SRCDC) Greyhounds erased a 21-point first-half deficit to stun the favored PAREF Springdale Titans, 62-59, in their CESAFI Season 26 high school basketball debut on Saturday, August 29, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Greyhounds, coached by CESAFI newcomer Jeff Codera, regrouped at halftime and mounted a furious second-half rally that turned what appeared to be a one-sided game into a thrilling comeback victory.

Anthony Ross Luche led SRCDC with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double, shooting 6-of-18 from the field while knocking down four crucial 3-pointers in the closing minutes to keep the Greyhounds within striking distance.

Jello Onot added 12 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks, while John Raven Dumanhug chipped in 11 points for SRCDC.

PAREF Springdale was led by Anton Lorenzo Gratones, who posted 25 points and 21 rebounds in an impressive all-around performance. He also had three steals. Riche Sarmiento II added 19 points, three steals, and three assists for the Titans.

Springdale looked in complete control early, building a 21-point advantage behind a barrage of long-range shots.

But SRCDC came out of the halftime break with renewed energy and slowly chipped away at the deficit. The Greyhounds cut the lead to five, 37-42, in the third period before Luche buried a 3-pointer to give SRCDC its first lead, 43-42.

The Titans briefly regained control, taking a 47-45 lead early in the fourth, but the Greyhounds answered with another scoring burst to move ahead, 50-49.

From there, the game turned into a back-and-forth battle, with both teams trading big baskets in front of an energized Cebu Coliseum crowd.

Luche came up big again, scoring to put SRCDC ahead, 57-56, with 53 seconds remaining. He then drilled another 3-pointer to stretch the Greyhounds’ lead to four, 60-56.

Gratones refused to let the Titans go quietly, cutting the deficit to 60-58 with 14 seconds left.

SRCDC, however, kept its composure down the stretch. Hayden Andales sank two free throws to give the Greyhounds enough cushion to secure the victory and complete their stunning comeback.

For Codera, the victory was a memorable way to begin his CESAFI coaching debut, although he knows his team still has plenty to work on.

“We are very grateful for the win, even though we have to learn a lot from this game because of the mistakes we committed early in the game. I just told my team to stay focused and never let go until the final buzzer. We need to adjust more in our coming games,” said Codera.

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