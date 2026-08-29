Halad sa Pagtuo procession: Cebu towns bring faith, culture to life

A statue of St. John Nepomuk (right) on a flower-filled carroza stands among dozens that highlighted the “Halad sa Pagtuo (Offering of Faith)” procession at the Cebu City Sports Center, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Church songs from drum and lyre groups filled the air as adorned carrozas and devotees traversed Osmeña Boulevard for this year’s Halad sa Pagtuo procession on Saturday afternoon, August 29.

The newly renamed cultural and religious celebration brought together 50 local government units (LGUs), including Cebu’s highly urbanized cities in a solemn procession highlighting the patron saints and religious traditions of communities across the province.

Creativity, devotion

Each carroza carried a patron saint or religious image, while its decorations offered a glimpse into what made each locality famouse, from agricultural produce to livelihoods.

For the Municipality of Tudela, its carroza was a tribute of the town’s rich farmlands, filled with fresh produce such as watermelons, bananas, cassava, and coconuts.

“Mao ni among konsepto, good harvest and abundance (Our concept is good harvest and abundance),” said designer Casiano Galan Jr.

Tudela’s carroza carried the image of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, whose feast the municipality celebrates every December 8.

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Time constraint, eco-consciousness

Beautiful carrozas light up as the sun sets on Halad sa Pagtuo day at the Cebu City Sports Center. CDN Digital photo / Marc Cosep

Cebu City, meanwhile, featured two carrozas carrying the images of Señor Santo Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe, with the latter decorated using locally sourced flowers in shades matching the Holy Mother.

“Among giandam nga (We prepared) decoration [that is] more [of] blue and pink — colors of the Blessed Virgin Mary — and at the same time, with a touch of yellow,” said Jonah Caballes of the Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu.

Caballes said they finished the carroza in less than a week.

Danao City took a different approach, turning recycled materials into decorations for its carroza carrying the image of Santo Tomas de Villanueva.

Designer Dan Wilson Damicog said preparations took nearly two weeks, with the team choosing an eco-friendly design to save on costs while putting available materials to use.

The approach reflected the spirit of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ encyclical that calls for care for the environment and responsible stewardship of natural resources.

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Damicog said the team reused spoons from city events and dried corn husks sourced from local farmers, turning them into flowers and other decorations for the carroza.

“Ganahan ko nga mocreate siyag inspiration sa mga decorators nga dili lang expensive dapat [ang mopanindot]. Dapat creative and innovative siya,” said Damicog.

(I want it to inspire other decorators that beautification does not have to be expensive. It should be creative and innovative.)

The three localities were among the 50 LGUs that joined the procession, each bringing its own expression of faith and local identity to the streets of Cebu City.

Only Alcantara, Daanbantayan, and Cordova were unable to participate due to schedule conflicts with their respective local fiestas.

More than display

James Canoy, Cebu Province’s executive chief of staff, previously said the provincial government allotted ₱100,000 for each LGU’s carroza preparations.

For some devotees, the procession was more than a showcase of patron saints and local traditions.

For Maribel Barte, 55, a devotee of San Vicente Ferrer from Bogo City, joining the procession was an opportunity to bring a personal prayer shaped by the community’s experience of disasters.

Barte said she had been a devotee of San Vicente Ferrer since childhood, making her devotion more than five decades old.

This year, she said her prayer was for Bogo City and its residents to be spared from experiencing another disaster.

“Nangamuyo tawn mi ni San Vicente nga dili ta intawon mautro ang kanang mga katalagman,” Barte said.

(We ask St. Vincent to intercede so that disasters will not recur.)

She recalled the fear experienced by residents during the earthquake that struck Bogo, saying there was a point when they feared they might not survive.

“Kaloy-an gihapon mi nga gitagaan gihapon mig laing kinabuhi,” she said.

(We have been shown mercy. We have been granted a second life.)

Barte said Saturday’s procession was also her first time attending the celebration.

She hoped the event would proceed smoothly and that the weather would remain favorable.

For 74-year-old Flora Tejero of Compostela, the procession carried a different but equally personal prayer.

A devotee of Señor Santiago Apostol, Tejero said this was her second time attending the celebration, having also participated last year.

Asked what she thought of this year’s event, Tejero simply said it felt better.

Her prayer, she said, extended beyond Compostela.

“Ang kalinaw sa tibuok kalibutan, unya kahusay,” Tejero said.

(Peace in the world, and justice.)

Through the procession, the devotion of individual Cebuanos became part of a larger gathering, as communities brought their patron saints, traditions and personal prayers to the streets of Cebu City.///