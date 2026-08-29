Contractor’s liability in Angeles City building collapse affirmed

BUILDING COLLAPSE. The Philippine National Police deploys search, rescue and emergency response teams after a building under construction collapsed in Angeles City, Pampanga on May 24, 2026. The Department of Labor and Employment on Saturday (Aug. 29) announced that it is upholding the PHP11.49 million liability of the contractor of the collapsed building. (Photo courtesy of PNP)

MANILA – Golden Years Construction and Steelworks Corp. and its owner, Ernest Jackson Lim, remain liable for P11.49 million in unpaid workers’ benefits and occupational safety violations stemming from the collapse if a nine-story building in Angeles City, Pampanga, in May.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), in a news release Saturday, said it had upheld the liability of the contractor and Lim after finding violations involving workers’ wages and occupational safety and health (OSH) standards.

The P11.49-million liability includes P1.17 million in unpaid wages during the Work Stoppage Order (WSO), underpaid wages, unpaid rest-day premiums and holiday pay, as well as penalties for serious OSH violations.

The DOLE likewise affirmed the PHP10.32 million in administrative fines imposed on the respondents for ongoing OSH violations before the building collapse.

The resolution, signed by Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino on Aug. 17, modified DOLE’s June 16 Order after the Motion for Reconsideration filed by John John Dogos Placidas, Michael Dogos Placidas, and Alfredo Aibis Balute was granted.

It found the workers’ claims meritorious, including their entitlement to rest day premium and unpaid wages during the implementation of the WSO from Oct. 16-24, 2025, increasing the monetary award for the affected workers.

It added that the respondents’ claims that they were denied due process were found untenable, as records showed that they were duly notified and given reasonable opportunities to explain their side and present supporting evidence.

A review of the records established several serious OSH violations, among them failure to provide personal protective equipment, secure required permits for mechanical lifting equipment, deploy required safety officers and first aiders, and provide temporary accommodation for workers.

The violations were further aggravated by the submission of fake and invalid certificates for the project’s designated first aider and safety officer, the DOLE added.

The department likewise found that these circumstances showed a pattern of persistent and willful non-compliance with OSH standards, exposing workers to serious injury or death despite prior enforcement action and ample notice of the deficiencies.

Tolentino noted that compliance with OSH standards is a continuing legal obligation and that employers must maintain safe working conditions throughout their operations.

The administrative fines were thus found fully justified.

The respondents were ordered to pay the monetary award and administrative fines within 10 days from receipt of the resolution. (PNA)

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