Baricuatro hails Halad sa Pagtuo 2026: ‘Very successful’

A contingent of dancers is all smiles as they perform onstage at the Halad sa Pagtuo in the Cebu City Sports Center, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro hailed the province’s inaugural Halad sa Pagtuo as “very successful,” as thousands gathered for a celebration centered on faith, local culture, and community participation.

The celebration, one of the highlights of Cebu Province’s 457th founding anniversary, brought together 50 local government units (LGUs) for a carroza procession and seven festival contingents for cultural presentations.

“Everybody said that it was a good idea presenting all our carrozas. So I’m very happy, and I’m very excited,” Baricuatro told reporters.

The procession began at the Capitol grounds near 3 p.m. before the festivities continued at the Cebu City Sports Center with a Holy Mass, blessing of carrozas, and festival presentations.

Higher subsidies for LGUs

In a previous interview, Executive Chief of Staff James Canoy said the provincial government allocated up to ₱19 million for the celebration, covering LGU subsidies, carroza preparations, and other expenses.

Under the new format, each of the seven LGUs chosen for the festival presentations received ₱2 million, while every LGU that joined the carroza procession received ₱100,000 for preparations.

The seven contingents were Sinulog sa Carmen, Tuba Festival of Borbon, Bisnok Festival of Dumanjug, La Torta Festival of Argao, Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City, Dagitab Festival of the City of Naga, and Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City.

The presentations were not structured as a competition, making Halad sa Pagtuo a scaled-down version of the province’s previous Pasigarbo sa Sugbo celebration.

Provincial tourism head Rowena Montecillo earlier said the celebration was renamed Halad sa Pagtuo upon Baricuatro’s request to highlight Cebu’s local faith traditions.

Fewer contingents possible

Baricuatro said consultations with LGUs are still needed to determine whether future editions will become a competition, with the possibility of limiting participation to one representative per district.

“Siguro we keep it like seven lang, or one per district, para ‘di kayo dugay (We can keep it at seven participants in total, or one per district, so the program won’t run long),” the governor said.

Alcantara, Daanbantayan, and Cordova were unable to join the procession because their local fiestas conflicted with the celebration.

The other localities across the province, including Cebu’s highly urbanized cities, participated in the festivities.

Thousands attend

Baricuatro said the celebration demonstrated Cebu’s potential to draw large crowds by bringing together local governments, provincial officials, Capitol employees, and the general public.

“This is really it — a new festival is born in Cebu!,” Baricuatro said.

As of 7 p.m., Cebu City Police Office director Ricky Sumalde estimated that roughly 7,000 people were at the venue.

The program ended around 8:30 p.m. with a special performance by Filipino artist Martin Nievera.