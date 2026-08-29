Leptospirosis cases in PH hit 5.5K in first 8 months of 2026

EPIDEMIOLOGY REPORT. Department of Health Undersecretary Gloria Balboa presents the latest national disease surveillance data on leptospirosis during a press briefing at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City on Friday (Aug. 28, 2026). Balboa reported a 23 percent drop in nationwide leptospirosis cases compared to the previous year, while noting that DOH remains on high alert for an influx of post-flood admissions in Metro Manila and Central Luzon. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA – The Philippines recorded 5,486 leptospirosis cases nationwide from Ja. 4 to Aug. 26, 2026, a 23 percent decline from the 7,163 cases reported during same period last year, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

DOH Undersecretary Gloria Balboa said the National Capital Region (NCR), Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon recorded the highest cumulative numbers of leptospirosis cases nationwide.

“Dito sa NCR po, binabantayan natin yung mga areas na nakikita natin may mas mataas na kaso. At sa itong nakita natin itong Aug. 27 as of yesterday po, 521 na ang pasyente na naitala dito sa Metro Manila (Here in NCR, we are monitoring the areas where we see higher cases. And as of yesterday, Aug. 27, we recorded 521 patients here in Metro Manila),” Balboa said during a press briefing at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City on Friday.

She noted that 158 of the total NCR patients were admitted at the San Lazaro Hospital.

Surge in hospitalizations is expected over the next two weeks due to the incubation period of the leptospira bacteria.

To manage the expected influx of patients, the DOH activated dedicated leptospirosis fast lanes across 33 DOH-retained hospitals in affected regions.

The agency also established inter-hospital referral networks to prevent overcrowding at tertiary specialty centers.

Under this mechanism, specialized institutions like the National Kidney and Transplant Institute and the Philippine General Hospital will coordinate step-down care for recovering patients to free up high-level ICU equipment and dialysis units for severe cases.

DOH Assistant Secretary Lester Tan urged those who waded through floodwaters to seek medical evaluation within 24 to 48 hours, whether they have open wounds or visible symptoms.

“Ang maagang diagnosis at treatment sa loob po ng dalawang araw mula na magsimula ang mga sintomas ay makakatulong po upang maiwasan ang mga komplikasyon ng sakit at ang pagkaka-ospital (Early diagnosis and treatment within two days from the onset of symptoms will help prevent complications of the disease and hospitalization),” he said.

Tan emphasized that untreated leptospirosis could result in kidney failure, liver damage, meningitis, or multi-organ failure.

The DOH assured the public that government health centers, LGU facilities and DOH hospitals maintain an adequate supply of post-exposure prophylactic antibiotics, such as doxycycline, which must be taken under a physician’s prescription. (PNA)

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