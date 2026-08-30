Jenny Barzaga wins Dasmariñas congressional race after son’s ouster

Despite rain, voters head to their respective precincts to cast their vote in Dasmariñas Elementary School on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | Photo by Zacarian Sarao

MANILA, Philippines — Incumbent Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer “Jenny” Barzaga has been proclaimed the new representative of Cavite’s fourth congressional district, succeeding her son, who was expelled from the House of Representatives on June 2, 2026, for unruly behavior.

Barzaga’s victory keeps the congressional seat in the family and extends the Barzagas’ political dominance in Dasmariñas. Their nearly three-decade hold over the city dates back to 1998, when Elpidio “Pidi” Barzaga Jr. was first elected mayor.

Based on partial and unofficial votes as early as 8:30 p.m., Barzaga already led the special congressional race by a significant margin, placing first at 185,668 votes. The nearest rival was former vice mayor Raul Rex Rosario Mangubat, who, at this point, only garnered 23,208 votes.

READ: Barzaga expelled from House for ‘disruptive,’ ‘disorderly’ behavior

Mangubat also eventually conceded based on the partial results alone, congratulating Barzaga on her win and expressing thanks to his supporters.

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