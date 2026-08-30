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Celebrities Life!

LOOK: Kaila Estrada, Daniel Padilla enjoy Japan trip with friends

By: August 30, 2026
Kaila Daniel
Kaila Estrada and Daniel Padilla. Image: Instagram/@kailaestrada

Actress Kaila Estrada appeared to give fans a closer look at her relationship with Daniel Padilla as she shared glimpses of their recent Japan trip with friends.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 29, to document their getaway, posting photos of the group enjoying a meal at a Japanese restaurant, taking a train ride and attending the recent Summer Sonic Festival.

One of the videos feature the actor singing along with the crowd as an artist performs on stage.

READ: Kaila Estrada, Daniel Padilla officially a couple?

Kaila Daniel

While Estrada and Padilla have yet to publicly speak about their relationship, the two actors have been sharing photos of each other on their respective social media pages — which fans have interpreted as a confirmation of their romance.

Kaila and Padilla have also been bonding with their respective families. Just last June, Padilla attended the intimate 53rd birthday party of Kaila’s dad, actor John Estrada. 

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TAGS: Cebu Daily News, Daniel Padilla, Kaila Estrada
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