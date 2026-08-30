LOOK: Halad sa Pagtuo 2026 celebrates Cebu’s devotion, festive spirit

Fireworks light up the sky as dancers from participating Cebu towns and cities perform in the finale of Halad sa Pagtuo at Cebu City Sports Center, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. CDN Digital photo | Airam Limatog

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu Province’s Halad sa Pagtuo could become its newest festival, with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro saying the inaugural celebration showed strong potential to grow into a major provincial event.

Baricuatro said Capitol will consultat local government units to determine whether future editions will become a competition and how many contingents should participate.

“Siguro we keep it like seven lang, or one per district, para ‘di kayo dugay (We can keep it at seven participants in total, or one per district, so the program won’t run long),” Baricuatro told reporters.

READ: Baricuatro hails Halad sa Pagtuo 2026: ‘Very successful’

Part of Cebu’s charter celebrations

The inaugural celebration, held as a part of Cebu’s 457th founding anniversary, brought together 50 local government units for a carroza procession and seven festival contingents.

Unlike the province’s previous Pasigarbo sa Sugbo celebration, Halad sa Pagtuo did not feature a contest, instead highlighting local culture and community participation.

Provincial tourism head Rowena Montecillo earlier said they organizers renamed the celebration Halad sa Pagtuo at Baricuatro’s request to highlight Cebu’s local faith traditions.

READ: Halad sa Pagtuo procession: Cebu towns bring faith, culture to life

Here are some photos from the event held on August 29, 2026:

Procession of Carozzas

Carrozas are all set for the Halad sa Pagtuo procession, with beautifully decorated floats now ready to take part in the grand religious event in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

More carrozas line up at the Capitol grounds ahead of the procession on Saturday afternoon. CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

Recycled plastic spoons were transformed into flowers adorning Danao City’s carroza carrying the image of Santo Tomas de Villanueva for the Halad sa Pagtuo procession this Saturday, August 29. | CDN Digital photo | Airam Limatog

Danao City is among the 50 local government units participating in the procession, which features their patron saints and will proceed from the Capitol grounds to the Cebu City Sports Center. CDN Digital photo | Airam Limatog

The procession of carrozas begin at the Capitol grounds. CDN Digital photo

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, with local officials, join the delegation of her hometown of Pinamungajan during the Halad sa Pagtuo 2026 procession. CDN Digital photo

Young devotees of San Isidro Labrador from the Municipality of San Fernando carry along a miniature version of their carroza during the Halad sa Pagtuo Procession. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

Traffic personnel are stationed along the Osmeña Boulevard as this year’s Halad sa Pagtuo procession makes it way from the Capitol grounds to the Cebu City Sports Center. CDN Digital photo

A glimpse of the crowd at the Cebu City Sports Center watching Halad sa Pagtuo 2026. CDN Digital photo

As night fell over the Cebu City Sports Center, carrozas light up the Halad sa Pagtuo celebration on Saturday. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

Local festivals take center stage

The celebration brought together seven festivals from different parts of Cebu, giving festival contingents a chance to take their local traditions beyond their hometowns and onto a bigger stage.

These included the Sinulog sa Carmen, Tuba Festival of Borbon, Bisnok Festival of Dumanjug, La Torta Festival of Argao, Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City, Dagitab Festival of the City of Naga, and Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City.

The Tuba Festival of Borbon puts the spotlight on one of the municipality’s traditional livelihoods: making tubâ, the sap collected from coconut trees and consumed either fresh or fermented into coconut wine. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

The La Torta Festival celebrates Argao’s famous la torta, a spongy, cupcake-like pastry whose origins are linked to the town’s Spanish colonial history. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

The Hinulawan Festival is Toledo City’s annual cultural and religious celebration, held every June 12 alongside festivities honoring St. John of Sahagun. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

Carcar City’s troupe delivers a Cinderella-inspired performance featuring the locale’s Kabkaban Festival. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales