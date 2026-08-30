Cebu to see ‘extreme caution’ heat levels, isolated rains possible

| File photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebuanos can expect warm temperatures with possible isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Sunday, August 30, the state weather bureau said.

In a special weather forecast, the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) said Cebu Province may see temperatures ranging from 27 to 34 degrees Celsius this week.

The heat index, however, may reach 35 to 41 degrees Celsius, which the bureau classifies under the “extreme caution” level.

READ: Cebu to see localized thunderstorms, moderate winds this weekend

Heat index measures how hot it feels, factoring in humidity, while air temperature reflects the actual measured heat.

Cebu also has a low to moderate chance of rain showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening due to the prevailing southwest monsoon, or habagat.

READ: LPA likely to become Pilandok within the day – Pagasa

The Visayas PRSD also said the province will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas throughout the week.

LPA may strengthen habagat

Meanwhile, Pagasa continued monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) that has a “high” chance of developing into a tropical depression on Sunday.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 1,340 kilometers (km) east of extreme northern Luzon and was moving westward toward the landmass.

If it develops into a tropical cyclone while inside PAR, the system will be assigned the local name “Pilandok.”

Pagasa said the system could strengthen the southwest monsoon, or habagat, as it moves closer to the country.

The southwest monsoon has already been bringing scattered rains and thunderstorms over parts of Luzon.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Saudel, formerly known as Obet, remains within Pagasa’s monitoring domain but is not directly affecting the country.

Saudel was last located 1,105 km west-northwest of extreme northern Luzon and was moving southwestward at 25 kilometers per hour.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP