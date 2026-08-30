LPA likely to become Pilandok within the day – Pagasa

The state weather bureau issued a tropical cyclone formation outlook at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo from: DOST-Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – The low-pressure area (LPA) within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is likely to intensify into a tropical depression on Sunday, according to state weather bureau Pagasa.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 1,340 kilometers (km) east of extreme northern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

“Based on our latest data, this low-pressure area is likely to become a tropical cyclone within the day and we will call it Pilandok,” Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

READ: Enhanced habagat to drench western Luzon – PAGASA

Badrina then warned that as the LPA moves westward toward the landmass, it is likely to strengthen the southwest monsoon.

Apart from the LPA, Pagasa is monitoring two other weather systems inside the PAR.

Among them is the southwest monsoon, which has been affecting most of Luzon over the past few weeks.

Tropical Depression Saudel is also being observed within the PAR, but has no direct effect on the country, Pagasa noted.

Saudel, formerly Obet, was last spotted 1,105 kilometers west-northwest of extreme northern Luzon, moving southwestward at 25 km per hour (kph).

Pagasa said Saudel has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 75 kph.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP