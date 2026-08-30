Investors from 9 countries to join 4th Cebu Economic Forum

View of the Cebu International Port from Mactan Channel. | CDN Digital / Morexette Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Investors from at least nine countries are expected to visit Cebu and join the fourth iteration of Cebu Economic Forum.

Led by the Cebu Provincial Government, the two-day activity slated for September 8 and 9 will bring around 300 participants, including potential investors from abroad.

Also expected to join are government agencies, private-sector leaders, financing institutions, and local governments, the Capitol said.

READ MORE: PH tops ASEAN in estimated adolescent HIV incidence

The fourth Cebu Economic Forum comes at a time when the island province continues to reel from the economic fallout brought by the war in the Middle East.

“We are in the midst of very challenging times,” said global strategist Dr. Brian To, who also serves as an advisor for the Capitol on economic affairs.

READ MORE: Cebu Chamber backs urgent measures to keep Cebu’s economy afloat

“Despite the roadblocks, bureaucracy, fiscal policy, and foreign investment regulations, we are moving forward to open the doors to foreign investors, in line with the Governor’s directive,” he added.

Betting big on manufacturing

Organizers are also hoping that the upcoming Cebu Economic Forum would serve as a catalyst in reviving the manufacturing industry in Cebu.

READ MORE: Fuel price cut seen on Sept. 1

According to To, it’s high time for the province to stop relying on services if it wants to stimulate growth, adding that service companies are leaving Cebu.

“This is a concern for the Governor, the Province, and all of us who care deeply about Cebu,” he said.

That’s why they have invited a manufacturing firm specializing in electric vehicles (EV), particularly e-bikes, to join next month’s gathering.

“If we can bring back manufacturing, that’s a huge win. Manufacturing naturally brings with it housing, education, healthcare, and other follow-on developments,” added To.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP