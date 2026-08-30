Barbershop arrest in Sibonga: Client carried unlicensed gun

Police arrested a man inside a barbershop in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga, Cebu, for allegedly possessing a firearm. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 34-year-old man remains in police custody after they arrested him while he was getting a haircut in a barbershop at the public market in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga, Cebu.

He allegedly possessed a firearm.

The suspect, identified as alias “Jo,” a resident of Barangay Mangyan, was arrested around 4:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.

Citizen’s report

In a Sunday, August 30 interview, Police Major Michael G. Calaurian, chief of Sibonga Municipal Police Station, said the arrest stemmed from a report by a concerned citizen who noticed what appeared to be a firearm bulging from the suspect’s shorts.

Calaurian said alias “Jo” was inside the establishment to get a haircut when police officers arrested him.

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The chief added that there was no prior surveillance conducted on the suspect, with the arrest based solely on the report received by authorities.

The ammunition

Police said the suspect was found in possession and control of a Colt MK IV .45-caliber firearm bearing serial number 852250.

The firearm was loaded with a total of eight live rounds of ammunition. One magazine contained seven live .45-caliber rounds. Police also recovered a separate magazine containing one live .45-caliber round.

Following the arrest, the suspect, along with the confiscated firearm, magazines and ammunition, were brought to Sibonga Municipal Police Station for documentation, investigation and appropriate disposition.

READ: Cebu City buy-bust: HVI nabbed with ₱374K worth of suspected shabu

Self-defense claim

According to Calaurian, the suspect told police that he had a rival and feared that the person might attack him.

“Iyahang istorya is naa siyay kontra daw, basin og tirahon kuno siya,” he said.

(He said he had an adversary who might come for him.)

During preliminary questioning, the suspect admitted to carrying the loaded weapon amid an ongoing personal feud with an unnamed rival.

“Igo ra nako pang depensa sa akong kaugalingon tungod sa akong nakaaway,” he said.

(The weapon is for my self-defense against my enemy.)

Illegal drug angle

Calaurian also said initial police findings indicate that the suspect is involved in the illegal drug trade.

He described this as an initial finding, adding that authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the extent of the suspect’s possible involvement in illegal drugs.

The suspect remains detained at the Sibonga Municipal Police Station as of Sunday.

Calaurian said the case is possibly set to be filed on Tuesday, September 1.

The suspect is facing a case for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

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