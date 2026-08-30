LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Pilandok

The state weather bureau has issued a track and intensity forecast for Tropical Depression Pilandok at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. — Photo from DOST-Pagasa/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) strengthened into Tropical Depression Pilandok on Sunday morning, according to state meteorologists.

As of 10 a.m., Pilandok was located 1,225 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon and was moving west-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Pilandok has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph, and gusts of up to 55 kph, Pagasa added.

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But the state weather bureau noted that the cyclone is “less likely to make landfall over the country and will remain far from the Philippine landmass.”

It also noted that Pilandok is expected to be a “short-lived” tropical cyclone and is likely to weaken over the Philippine Sea by Tuesday, Sept. 1.

From today, Pilandok is forecast to move west-northwestward until Monday, Aug. 31.

Then its movement will shift northwestward to north northwestward until it dissipates, Pagasa said.

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