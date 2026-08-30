4 missing, 1 rescued after SUV plunges as 2nd Tarlac bridge collapses
TARLAC CITY — Four people remained missing while another was rescued after an SUV plunged into a river following the collapse of Agana Bridge in Tarlac City on Saturday night, Aug. 29, authorities said.
Nathaniel Dion, 20, was pulled to safety shortly after the incident as rescuers searched for the four other passengers.
The missing passengers were identified as Shanen Tuhao, 26; Paul Harvey Collado, 30, the SUV owner; James Harvey Taborlupa, 35; and Shiel Mae Taborlupa.
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The Agana Bridge had been serving as an alternative route after the middle portion of the Aquino Bridge in Tarlac City collapsed shortly before midnight Friday, Aug. 28, amid heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon.
Authorities continued search and rescue operations for the missing passengers as heavy rains persisted in the province.
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