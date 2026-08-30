Helmet wearing curbs road deaths; Toledo police plan strict enforcement

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Police Station is set to strengthen its enforcement of motorcycle helmet requirements as part of efforts to reduce traffic-related injuries and deaths in the city.

Toledo City Police Chief Atty. Police Lieutenant Colonel Verniño B. Noserale said the move follows police data indicating that about 90% of people involved in traffic-related incidents who suffered serious injuries and eventually died were not wearing protective helmets.

Noserale discussed the police station’s traffic enforcement efforts following a recent Local School Board meeting, emphasizing that the intensified enforcement is intended to prevent motorcycle-related incidents rather than simply increase the number of traffic citations issued.

Helmet compliance prioritized

Noserale said the Toledo City Police Station, as the city’s primary law enforcement office, has the authority to enforce existing laws, including Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The station also has personnel duly deputized by the Land Transportation Office who may enforce provisions of RA 4136, including the issuance of Temporary Operator’s Permits.

Among the traffic violations police may enforce are driving without a driver’s license, operating an expired or unregistered motor vehicle and failing to use required safety protective equipment.

Noserale said the police station is particularly focusing on motorcycle helmet compliance during checkpoints and Oplan Sita operations.

READ: 2 killed in Cebu South Coastal Road accident

He said the strategy was developed after police observed the high proportion of fatal or seriously injurious traffic incidents involving people who were not wearing protective helmets.

“In every checkpoint nato or Oplan Sita nato, we focus on that particular violation, not for the purpose nga ganahan lang mi manakop, ganahan lang mi mang-issue ug citation ticket o mang-issue ug kung unsa, but for the purposes of unta mapamubo nato or ma-eradicate nato ang mga motorcycle or motor vehicle-related incidents resulting to deaths,” Noserale said.

Helmet required even for short trips

Noserale stressed that motorcycle riders are required to wear a protective helmet whenever they operate a motorcycle.

The requirement does not distinguish between short and long trips, he said.

Whether a rider is traveling a long distance or simply going to the market, the helmet requirement still applies as long as the person is operating a motorcycle.

“Wala gi-specify, mag-long ride ba ka o mag-merkado lang ka, so long as you will operate motorcycle, you are required. Mao man na’y ingon sa balaod. Walay siya nag-distinguish kung short ride or long ride. So long as you will operate a motorcycle,” Noserale said.

The requirement is provided under RA 4136, the Motorcycle Helmet Law and Toledo City’s traffic ordinance, according to Noserale.

READ: Pedestrian crosses on stoplight, causes Cebu City road crash

Motorists can contest citations

While motorists are expected to cooperate with police during traffic enforcement operations, Noserale also explained that those issued citation tickets have avenues to question alleged violations.

Under the Toledo City traffic ordinance, motorists issued citation tickets are given seven days to settle or contest the alleged violation.

Within that period, a motorist may opt for the no-contest provision and pay the corresponding penalty, or question the alleged violation and have it brought up for adjudication.

Noserale emphasized that police refer to a violation as “alleged” at the time of citation because it has yet to be established through due process.

For example, if a rider is cited for allegedly using a substandard helmet or one without an ICC sticker but believes the helmet complies with the requirements, the rider may raise the issue through the prescribed process.

Failure to address the citation within the prescribed period, however, could lead to further legal action.

Noserale said the police traffic investigator may prepare the necessary criminal complaint for an alleged violation of a city ordinance and file it before the Fiscal’s Office.

Temporary Operator’s Permit

For motorists issued a Temporary Operator’s Permit, Noserale said they are given three days to either settle the matter or raise the alleged violation for adjudication.

He stressed that the available period provides motorists an opportunity to address or contest the alleged violation rather than arguing with officers during the enforcement operation.

Enforcement aimed at prevention

Noserale said traffic enforcement should not be viewed solely as an effort to issue citations or apprehend motorists.

The Toledo police chief said the broader objective is to promote discipline among road users, prevent accidents and protect motorists and other people using the roads.

He said the Toledo City Police Station will continue enforcing traffic-related laws and city ordinances, particularly the motorcycle helmet requirement, as part of the city’s efforts to reduce road incidents resulting in serious injuries and deaths.

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