Among upgrades, Tuburan hospital to get new morgue, waste facility

Ongoing construction works at the Tuburan District Hospital as of Aug. 26, 2026. CDN Digital photo | Airam Limatog

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Tuburan District Hospital is undergoing infrastructure upgrades, including construction of a new morgue and hazardous waste storage facility, as it addresses long-standing safety and operational concerns.

The hospital, currently classified as an infirmary, has undergone improvement aimed at making its grounds more functional and addressing access and operations issues.

READ: Tuburan District Hospital gets P7.8M to ease flooding problem

New facilities rising

An improvement project worth ₱15,792,134.71 is underway at the hospital, covering the construction of new support facilities and repairs to existing structures.

Aside from a morgue and hazardous waste storage building, the works include an ambulance parking and maintenance building, linen and laundry building, and nursing unit.

Other works include new roofs for the main edifice, building a covered walk, securing the oxygen tank area, repainting the hospital, and repairing the perimeter fence.

READ: Capitol adopts community-driven health investment road map for Cebu

According to a project billboard onsite, construction began in June and winds up in January 2027.

Juga Builders and Construction Supply implements the project.

Addressing flooding, access

The ongoing works follow an earlier ₱7.8-million allocation by the Cebu Provincial Government for infrastructure improvements addressing the hospital’s decades-old flooding problem, according to a previous CDN Digital report.

Flooding has disrupted hospital operations and affected access to the facility during heavy rains.

The previous project includes installing a drainage system, paving hospital driveways, setting up sidewalks, and improving the parking area.

The infrastructure works form part of the hospital’s Site Development Plan, which aims to improve safety and mobility for patients, visitors, and healthcare workers.

READ: Capitol works with CNU, VSMMC to give scholarships to aspiring doctors

More healthcare workers

The hospital has also added healthcare personnel alongside the infrastructure improvements.

Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, provincial health consultant, said in a Facebook post that Tuburan District Hospital had 49 healthcare personnel at the end of the previous administration.

In Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s term, the hospital has hired 67 more, bringing the total workforce to 116.

The number of doctors increased from three to nine, while nurses increased from nine to 33.

Catalan said the province expects additional personnel to improve the distribution of hospital duties, provide more workers to attend to patients, and strengthen the facility’s daily operations.

Baricuatro inspects projects

On August 26, Baricuatro inspected the ongoing improvement works with Provincial Health Office head Dr. Sheila Faciol, Tuburan Mayor Christian Diamante, and Tuburan District Hospital chief Dr. Brian Vilbar.

The visit focused on the progress of projects intended to improve the facility’s safety, accessibility, and capacity to serve patients from Tuburan and neighboring towns.

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