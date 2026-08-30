Cesafi: USPF Panthers win brownout-marred Season 2026 opener

University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers survived a gritty challenge from newcomers University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM), 81-76, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, August 29, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The game, however, got off to a delayed start after a power outage hit the Cebu Coliseum, part of the rotational brownouts caused by the power situation in the Visayas grid that has recently inconvenienced Cebuanos.

The scheduled 6:30 p.m. tipoff was pushed back, but play eventually continued after the venue’s generator kicked in.

UCLM showed plenty of promise in its Cesafi debut, building an early 11-point lead, its biggest advantage of the game, before USPF rallied in the latter stages.

READ: CESAFI SEASON 26: SRCDC stuns PAREF Springdale with epic comeback in debut

After taking a one-point lead heading into the final period, the Panthers leaned on their experience and composure to pull away in the fourth quarter under returning head coach Allan Cabatingan, who spent the previous season coaching USPF’s high school team.

USPF outscored UCLM, 21-17, in the final period to secure the victory.

Peteros sets momentum

Peter John Peteros, a former NBTC All-Star and Mythical Five selection, led all scorers with 22 points while adding four rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Former University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Lloyd Amadeo Gutang also delivered a solid performance with 17 points, six rebounds and one steal.

Former Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons standout Lybron James Lamo made his college-division debut with 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Glenn Armand Contado chipped in 11 points.

USPF also got a big lift from its bench, which outscored UCLM’s reserves, 41-31, with Gutang and Contado leading the second unit.

READ: Josenians sweep Miss Cesafi, take HS, college crowns for first time

Webmasters’ efforts

UCLM, meanwhile, had four players in double figures, led by Kyle Vincent Dela Torre with 15 points and six rebounds.

Dan Mitchell Ferraren added 14 points, while Cyrus Andrei Ubayubay and Marty Louisse Sotto each scored 12.

Most of UCLM’s players came from the school’s high school team that finished as the top seed in last season’s campaign. The team, however, was forced to forfeit its participation after one of its former players violated a Cesafi rule by playing in an unsanctioned tournament in his hometown of Iloilo during the season.

UCLM played the game without head coach Dondon Hontiveros, who was in Europe for a basketball exhibition game with fellow former PBA stars. Reggie Licanda, who also handles the UCLM Baby Webmasters, took over coaching duties for the game.

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