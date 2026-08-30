Mexican Ocampo ends Mindoro’s unbeaten run with 9th-round TKO

Weljon Mindoro during the weigh-in. | ProBox TV photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Weljon Mindoro’s remarkable unbeaten run came to a painful end on Sunday, August 30 (Philippine time), as Mexican veteran Carlos Ocampo rallied to stop the Filipino in the ninth round of their 10-round non-title catchweight bout at the Galen Center in California, United States.

Mindoro appeared to be on his way to another impressive victory after taking control of the fight in the opening rounds. However, Ocampo gradually worked his way back into the contest before producing the punch that changed everything in the ninth.

Ocampo caught Mindoro with a well-timed right counter that landed squarely on the jaw, dropping the 29-year-old Filipino to the canvas.

Mindoro beat the count and managed to get back on his feet, but his corner decided to stop the fight, throwing in the towel at the 1:29 mark of the ninth round.

The loss was a heartbreaking setback for Mindoro, who had built an impressive 17-fight unbeaten start to his professional career, winning 16 of those bouts by knockout.

READ: Boxer El Bambino Amparo faces Japanese newbie in Tokyo on Aug. 31

Early lead

It was Mindoro who dictated the action early. He increased the pressure in the third round and backed Ocampo toward the ropes before connecting with a powerful right hand that opened a cut above the Mexican’s right eye.

Mindoro then followed with a hard uppercut to the body that appeared to trouble Ocampo, a seasoned fighter who has shared the ring with former world champions and top contenders such as Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora.

The Filipino continued to enjoy success in the succeeding rounds, getting the better of most of the exchanges through the sixth. He also rocked Ocampo with another uppercut in the seventh round.

Ocampo, however, slowly shifted the momentum in his favor.

READ: Magsayo impresses in Zuffa Boxing debut, scores TKO win

Strongest showing

The Mexican veteran produced his strongest round in the eighth, repeatedly finding Mindoro’s head with heavy punches. Although Mindoro absorbed the punishment and showed little sign of being bothered, Ocampo’s pressure eventually set up the decisive sequence in the following round.

A perfectly timed right hand to the jaw sent Mindoro down and brought his impressive unbeaten and knockout-winning run to an abrupt end.

Ocampo improved his record to 39-4 with 27 knockouts, while Mindoro suffered his first professional defeat and fell to 17-1-1 with 16 knockouts.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP