Amparo, Tokoro make weight for 8-rounder bout in Tokyo on August 31

Boxers Jake Amparo (right) and Ryuta Tokoro (left) during the weigh-in ahead of their August 31 fight in Tokyo. | Jake Amparo’s Facebook photoGlendale

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boxer Jake “El Bambino” Amparo is back in Japan with redemption on his mind.

The gritty Boholano road warrior of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is determined to revive his career when he faces Japanese newcomer Ryuta Tokoro in an eight-round minimumweight bout Monday, August 31, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Amparo took another step toward his comeback on Sunday after making the contracted 105-pound limit, weighing in at 47.45 kilograms or 104.6 pounds. Tokoro came in slightly heavier at 47.55 kilograms (104.8 pounds), setting the stage for their showdown on a card promoted by Dangan Promotions.

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More than just another fight in Japan, the bout represents an opportunity for Amparo to bounce back from a difficult stretch in his career.

Jake Amparo’s way back up

The Boholano suffered back-to-back defeats in Japan last year, losing to Takero Kitano and Takeshi Ishii. Ishii handed him the second loss while putting the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight title on the line.

Amparo, however, has never shied away from difficult challenges.

Monday’s fight will mark his fifth appearance in Japan, a country where he has experienced both the biggest opportunities and toughest setbacks of his career.

In 2024, he accepted a late call to challenge then-unbeaten International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka, stepping in as a last-minute replacement for fellow Filipino ArAr Andales. Amparo was stopped in the second round.

Amparo’s a former WBF champ

Despite those setbacks, Amparo has built a reputation as a battle-tested fighter willing to take on tough opposition, particularly on foreign soil.

He made his international debut in 2022 with a unanimous-decision victory over Mthokozisi Ngxaka in South Africa. The following year, he returned to Japan and defeated Goki Kobayashi by unanimous decision to capture the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific minimumweight championship.

Amparo is also a former Philippine minimumweight and World Boxing Federation (WBF) Asia Pacific minimumweight champion. He has shared the ring with some of the division’s best, including current IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran, whom he faced in a world title eliminator in Bohol in 2023.

Now, Amparo hopes to use that experience to turn the page.

Boxer Ryuta Tokoro’s strong start

Standing in his way is a young and unbeaten Japanese prospect in Tokoro, who has won his first two professional fights. Tokoro stopped Filipino John Dominic Ledres in the third round in May. He scored another knockout win over Thailand’s Suriya Puttaluksa in February.

Tokoro had a 4-1 record as an amateur before turning professional, but Amparo brings something his young opponent has yet to experience: years of fighting against elite opposition and overcoming adversity on the international stage.

After two painful defeats in Japan, Amparo returns to Korakuen Hall determined to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank and that his best days inside the ring are not behind him.

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