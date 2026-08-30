Diesel, gasoline prices set for rollback starting September 1

Inquirer File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists can expect relief at the pump next week as local oil companies prepare to cut diesel and gasoline prices, with the adjustments taking effect Tuesday, Sept. 1.

In an advisory, Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas said diesel prices could drop by ₱3.50 to ₱4 per liter, while gasoline may ease by a smaller 25 to 75 centavos per liter.

The Department of Energy is set to issue the final weekly price adjustments on Monday, Aug. 31, ahead of oil firms implementing the changes.

What’s driving the drop

Bellas attributed the decline to cooling market anxiety after the United States’ threatened sanctions on Iran turned out weaker than expected.

“Prices declined this week as threatened US sanctions fell short of the market’s expectations and viewed the economic pressure as a lower-risk path for physical supply than a military escalation, reducing the oil market’s anxiety and easing immediate supply concerns,” Bellas said.

READ MORE: 12th red alert up for Visayas grid on Aug. 30; brownouts possible

The projected rollback follows a hike just the week before, when gasoline, diesel, and kerosene rose by up to ₱1.08, ₱2.31, and 95 centavos per liter, respectively.

Bellas based the projection on the first four days of trading at the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) — the benchmark used for pricing refined petroleum products across Southeast Asia — along with recent foreign exchange movements.

READ MORE: Among upgrades, Tuburan hospital to get new morgue, waste facility

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP