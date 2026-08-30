Nontshinga, team to arrive in Bohol on Sept. 6 for rematch with Suganob

South African boxing champ Sivenathi Nontshinga and his team. | Inksport photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — South African two-time world champion Sivenathi “The One” Nontshinga will arrive in Bohol nearly a week before his anticipated rematch against Boholano Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob in the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 26 on Sept. 12.

According to the itinerary released by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, Nontshinga and his two-man team, trainers Barend Robert Pailman and Colin Grant Nathan, are scheduled to arrive in Tagbilaran City on Sept. 6 after flying in from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Nontshinga will use his first few days in Bohol to acclimatize to the local conditions and adjust to the time difference, with the Philippines six hours ahead of South Africa.

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Nontshinga-Suganob rematch

The rematch will take place.at the Bohol Wisdom School in Tagbilaran City.

Despite bringing only a small delegation, Nontshinga will have two of South Africa’s experienced boxing men in his corner for the rematch against Suganob, whom he defeated in 2023 while defending his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title.

Pailman heads No Doubt Management, a South African boxing outfit that currently manages Nontshinga. He is also a respected boxing coach, manager and cutman.

Nathan, meanwhile, is a veteran trainer who is familiar with the Philippine boxing scene. In 2017, he came to Cebu as the trainer of former world champion Hekkie Budler, who faced Milan Melindo in a world title unification bout at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino for the ALA Promotions’ “Pinoy Pride” series.

Boxing in Bohol

Nearly nine years later, Nathan is returning to the neighboring island of Bohol, this time as one of Nontshinga’s cornermen for his rematch with Suganob.

In an earlier interview, Nontshinga vowed to silence the Boholano crowd while maintaining his respect for Suganob, whom he acknowledged has improved significantly since their first encounter in South Africa.

Suganob has won five straight fights since suffering the lone defeat of his career to Nontshinga in 2023. The Boholano now owns an 18-1 record with seven knockouts.

Nontshinga, meanwhile, has a 14-2 record with 11 knockouts and will look to once again spoil Suganob’s bid for revenge when they meet in the highly anticipated rematch on Sept. 12.

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