GAB, MPBL: Game-fixing safeguards tightened after Bacolod controversy

Games and Amusement Board and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League officials during their meeting. | GAB photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) are strengthening their efforts to detect and prevent game-fixing following the controversy involving the Bacolod MassKara franchise.

The two sides discussed tighter monitoring, information-sharing and preventive measures during the MPBL’s courtesy visit to GAB Chairman Atty. Francisco J. Rivera recently.

The meeting came amid concerns surrounding recent MPBL games, particularly the league’s disciplinary action against Bacolod MassKara over alleged game manipulation. While the MPBL has imposed sanctions, GAB is separately reviewing the matter within its regulatory mandate.

Rivera stressed that protecting the integrity of professional sports requires a coordinated effort among leagues, regulators, athletes and other stakeholders.

“We have to protect the integrity of professional sports. Our players are entrusted with a license to compete professionally, and with that license comes a responsibility to uphold the integrity of the game,” Rivera said.

Among the measures discussed was closer coordination with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and licensed gaming stakeholders to monitor betting patterns that could help flag potentially suspicious games.

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Better onsite monitoring

The MPBL also presented plans to beef up its on-site monitoring system, including deploying additional personnel around game venues and team areas. The league is also exploring ways to more closely monitor activities before, during and after games.

Both sides also noted the need to educate players, coaches and team personnel about their responsibilities under professional sports regulations and the consequences of violating the GAB Code of Ethics.

GAB and the MPBL agreed that the fight against game-fixing should not depend solely on punishment after an incident occurs. They said prevention, early detection, coordinated monitoring and swift disciplinary action must work together to protect the credibility of professional basketball.

The latest measures are aimed at assuring fans and stakeholders that MPBL games are conducted fairly and that potential threats to the integrity of the sport will be addressed decisively.

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