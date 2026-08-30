Cesafi Season 26: CEC, USJ-R open campaigns with dominant wins

The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons and University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs made strong statements in their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 high school basketball openers on Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Dragons defeated the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 75-64, in the opening game of the high school division. The Jaguar Cubs routed the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 76-35, to begin their campaign in emphatic fashion.

In CEC’s victory, Cedric Dela Rosa introduced himself as the Dragons’ new offensive weapon, scoring 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting. He also posted a double-double with 11 rebounds, six steals, and two blocks in an impressive all-around performance.

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Relentless defense from the CEC Dragons

King Russel Navarro and Gillan Nino Llanos added 10 points apiece for the Dragons. Navarro had four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Llanos came up big defensively with seven steals and five assists.

The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons. | Cesafi photo

CEC’s relentless defense proved to be the difference as the Dragons racked up 23 steals and forced SCSC into a staggering 40 turnovers. They built a lead of as many as 26 points en route to the victory.

SCSC was led by Lance Luther Aballe, who posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Heath Lauren Macapil also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards.

USJ-R defeats DBTC

In the other high school game, USJ-R crushed DBTC, 76-35, for a 41-point rout and a rousing start to its Season 26 campaign.

John Gregory Caresosa and Pila Lee Dean Cababahay led the Jaguar Cubs with 13 points apiece. Caresosa added six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks, while Cababahay contributed three rebounds and a steal.

James Precious Ponce chipped in 12 points, five rebounds, and three steals for USJ-R, which dominated from start to finish and led by as many as 42 points.

Cristian Tabio Lambayan and Zane Ondoy each scored 11 points for DBTC in the loss.

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