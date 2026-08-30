Roger Federer’s tearful induction into International Tennis Hall of Fame

Four years after his retirement, Roger Federer, 45, is inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. (Associated Press Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEWPORT, Rhode Island (AP) — Roger Federer was brought to tears numerous times during his induction speech at the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 29.

As sunset crept in at Newport’s grass horseshoe court, the 45-year-old Federer strolled up to the stage for his speech. He kissed and hugged his wife, Mirka, who had just introduced him, and realized what a challenge it was going to be.

“Oh man,” were the first words from the first man ever to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles. “This is very high level and a tough act to follow.”

He joked: “I don’t know if you have been practicing secretly” before praising his wife’s presentation of the 272nd Hall of Famer.

Roger Federer, the Swiss Maestro

Federer was inducted along with Mary Carillo, a broadcaster and former player, whom Hall of Famer Billie Jean King presented.

Federer, called the “Swiss Maestro” during the Hall’s first red-carpet show, which began on center court about 90 minutes before the start of the induction ceremony, told the crowd that he “was a little stressed to be honest.”

During his nearly 30-minute speech, Federer chocked up a handful of times.

It brought to mind his emotional reactions after his many wins, which contrasted with the steely composure he showed during matches.

On court, he had a quick approach to the net and a controlled one-hand backhand that earned him a record 237 consecutive weeks as the world’s No. 1 player in the ATP rankings,

Happy tears

It began to get tough for him about halfway through his induction speech. That was when he talked about his childhood hero, Stefan Edberg. He said those were “happy tears.”

Then he was brought to tears again when he spoke about his longtime coach Severin Luthi. Then he wanted to thank Mirka for helping him on his journey.

“Now the Mirka part,” he said, pausing before breaking into tears. “Oh gosh, this is such a mess.”

He tried to joke, but the tears took over like a quick return at the net.

“I need tissues and sunglasses, everything to protect me right now,” he told the crowd, fighting back more tears.

Roger Federer’s 5 consecutive U.S. Open titles

But, like rallying in winning one of his five consecutive U.S. Open titles from 2004-08 or reaching 10 straight Slam finals, which he won eight, Federer recovered nicely. He closed by thanking the ball boys and encouraged players to keep taking the game to new levels.

Federer, who celebrated his 45th birthday three weeks ago, won eight Wimbledon titles. He is only one of eight men with a career Grand Slam. He captured six Australian Opens and one French Open, in 2009.

“I’m thrilled to have made the journey here,” he said. “It’s amazing to see yourself in a place like this. To immerse yourself in the history of the sport means a lot to me.”

Carillo, inducted as a contributor, is a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

King said: “She has earned her spot in sports journalism, and she has earned her spot in Newport.”

Carillo, 69, was touched standing in front of a handful of Hall of Famers.

“To walk through these gates here in the company of you people, that was beyond my dreams,” she said.

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