Motorcyclist, passenger killed after hitting parked multicab in Naga

Two men on a motorcycle crashed into a parked multicab in Naga City (left), which caused their deaths. Contributed photos.

A driver and his passenger died early Sunday morning, August 30, after their motorcycle crashed into a parked multicab along the national highway in Barangay Tuyan, Naga City.

Police identified the victims by their aliases: “Mar,” 25, the driver of a Honda Click 125 motorcycle, and his passenger, “Mark,” 30. Both were residents of Barangay Inayagan in Naga City.

Initial investigations by the City of Naga Police Station revealed that the road accident occurred around 2:40 a.m.

The two were traveling home from Barangay Tangke to Barangay Inayagan, allegedly at high speed.

Going home after attending a fiesta

Authorities said that the two were going home from a local fiesta.

Upon reaching the area in Barangay Tuyan, the motorcycle rear-ended a Suzuki multicab van parked along the highway, facing toward Cebu City.

The impact threw both men onto the pavement.

LTO-7 plate guidelines for strict enforcement starting September

Emergency responders rushed them to the Naga City Infirmary, where attending physicians declared both dead on arrival.

Police noted that the driver of the parked multicab was not at the scene when authorities arrived.

An investigation is ongoing to locate the multicab driver.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP