USC Warriors start Cesafi Season 26 with a stunner over UV Green Lancers

University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors players and coaching staff ahead of their Cesafi 2026 campaign. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors opened their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball campaign with a bang, stunning four-time defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 81-68, on Sunday, August 30, at the Cebu Coliseum.

What was expected to be a routine win for UV turned into a statement victory for USC. The Warriors controlled most of the game and led by as many as 16 points, 66-50, in the fourth quarter.

Playing in his final Cesafi season with the Warriors, Jhoernel Tangkay delivered a stellar performance. He posted a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. He also came up with nine steals and an assist, falling just one assist short of a triple-double.

MORE CESAFI NEWS: Cesafi Season 26: CEC, USJ-R open campaigns with dominant wins

A challenge for the UV Green Lancers

Real Aureo added 15 points, three assists and three rebounds. James Paolo Gica chipped in 13 points and Jose Marie Tumabang contributed 12 for the Warriors.

AJ Sacayan led the UV Green Lancers with 17 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Kent Ivo Salarda finished with 10 points.

The Green Lancers struggled to find their rhythm offensively, committing 20 turnovers, with USC forcing 19 steals and adding five blocks.

USC Warriors hold steady

USC established its dominance early, building a double-digit lead in the first half before extending it to 13 points, 53-40, midway through the third quarter. The Warriors’ aggressive defense and timely long-range shooting kept UV on the back foot as the defending champions struggled to generate a consistent offense.

The game was briefly halted midway through the fourth quarter when the lights went out due to a rotational brownout in Cebu. But the interruption did little to cool off the Warriors.

When play resumed, USC picked up where it left off and pushed its lead to a game-high 16 points at 66-50, before holding off the defending champions to complete one of the biggest upsets of the Cesafi Season 26 opening day.

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