Marcos urges Filipinos to carry on heroes’ legacy

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday urged Filipinos to honor the country’s national heroes not only by remembering their sacrifices but by carrying forward the nation they fought for.

In his message for National Heroes’ Day, Marcos called on Filipinos to renew their “solemn duty” to serve the country and embody the courage and patriotism of those who fought for freedom and defended the nation’s dignity.

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“Our forebears won our freedom, defended our dignity, and laid the foundations of the Republic we cherish. We honor them best by embodying their courage, keeping the flame of patriotism alive, and becoming the citizens our country needs,” Marcos said.

The President said the spirit of heroism continues to live in Filipinos who serve others and contribute to causes greater than themselves.

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He cited soldiers and first responders who risk their lives to protect communities, as well as teachers, health workers, farmers, fisherfolk and overseas Filipinos who help sustain families and communities.

“We find it in every citizen who helps a neighbor, protects the vulnerable, and works honestly for the common good,” he said.

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Marcos called on Filipinos to prove themselves worthy of the freedoms entrusted to them by building a country that future generations can inherit with pride.

“Let the Bagong Pilipinas we are shaping continue to revere the heroes of the past, present, and future,” he said.

National Heroes’ Day is observed every last Monday of August to honor the country’s national heroes and those who fought for Philippine freedom.

Marcos is set to lead the National Heroes Day rites at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani in Taguig City. (PNA)

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