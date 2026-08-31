TD Pilandok gains strength, may leave PAR Wednesday

| DOST-Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Pilandok has slightly strengthened over the Philippine Sea east of Extreme Northern Luzon, the state weather bureau said Monday morning.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Pilandok now has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, up from 45 kph in the previous bulletin. Its gustiness has also increased to 70 kph from 55 kph.

Last located 1,130 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon, the tropical depression’s movement is almost stationary.

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According to Pagasa, Pilandok is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning as it is forecast to move generally north-northwestward over the majority of the forecast period.

Pilandok is “less likely” to make landfall over the country and will remain far from the Philippine landmass.

The tropical depression would maintain its strength over the next 24 hours.

It may briefly intensify into a tropical storm on Tuesday afternoon and then weaken into a tropical depression by Wednesday morning. Afterwards, it will maintain its strength throughout the remainder of the forecast period.

‘2 cyclones, LPA outside PAR’

The two low-pressure areas (LPAs) being monitored outside PAR have developed into tropical depressions.

Pagasa said the LPA, last spotted 480 kilometers west-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, developed into a tropical depression as of 2 a.m.

It is carrying a maximum sustained wind speed of 45 kph and gusts of 55 kph.

The newly developed tropical depression is moving north-northwest at 15 kph.

Meanwhile, the LPA (formerly Obet) has also redeveloped into tropical depression “Saudel.”

It was last located 1,190 kilometers west of Extreme Northern Luzon, moving southward at 15 kph.

Saudel is now carrying 45 kph maximum sustained winds and 55 kph gustiness.

Aside from this, another LPA located about 3,115 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas outside PAR has a “medium” chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

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