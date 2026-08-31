Over 490K children in CV still unvaccinated against measles, rubella

A young child gets a measles-rubella vaccine as health workers step up immunization efforts during the Cebu Provincial Government’s Serbisyo Caravan in Pinamungajan on Monday, August 17. | CDN FILE Photo/ Airam Limatog

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — More than 490,000 young children in Central Visayas remained without a measles-rubella vaccine by the end of the region’s supplemental immunization campaign, with coverage reaching only 21.7 percent of the target population.

As of August 29, the final scheduled day of the Department of Health’s (DOH) Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA), only 137,042 of 630,214 eligible children had received the vaccine.

The campaign sought to immunize children aged six to 59 months in Cebu and Bohol provinces, as well as the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue.

READ: DOH probes death of Cebu child after measles-rubella vaccination

The figure leaves 493,172 children still unreached, far below the government’s target of at least 95 percent coverage for the supplemental campaign.

Dr. Van Philip Baton, chief of the DOH-7 Local Health Support Division, said local government units might continue administering the vaccines until September 4 to reach more eligible children.

After the extension, vaccination efforts will return to the routine immunization program, Baton said.

Cebu City among lowest in coverage

Cebu City was among the areas with the lowest vaccination rates, reaching only 18.4 percent, or 16,636 of its 90,604 target children.

This left 73,968 eligible children in the city without the supplemental measles-rubella vaccine as of August 29.

READ: Why measles-rubella vaccination matters

In a report on August 17, Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff of Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, said the city needed to strengthen its information drive amid vaccine hesitancy and misinformation among parents.

Siasar said the city planned to expand information dissemination in barangays and work with the Public Information Office to reinforce its vaccination messages.

Vaccination rates remain low across LGUs

Cebu Province had the largest number of unreached children, with 265,945 still without the supplemental vaccine as of August 29.

The province vaccinated 70,461 of its 336,406 target children, equivalent to 20.9 percent coverage.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City reached 13,394 of its 48,856 eligible children, posting 27.4 percent coverage.

READ: BHWs face threats as vaccine fears slow Cebu measles-rubella drive

Bohol Province vaccinated 27,569 of its 123,512 target children, translating to 22.3 percent coverage.

Mandaue City posted the highest vaccination rate in the region at 29.1 percent, with 8,982 of 30,836 eligible children receiving the vaccine.

Why measles and rubella remain a concern

The World Health Organization classifies measles and rubella as highly contagious diseases transmitted through the air, allowing infections to spread quickly in places where people gather.

In an earlier CDN Digital report, Dr. Faith Curaraton, medical coordinator of the DOH-7 National Immunization Program, said measles might begin with fever, cough, red eyes, and skin rashes, while rubella may produce similar symptoms.

Curaraton said both illnesses could lead to serious health complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, while severe cases might result in death.

READ: Mimaropa measles-rubella vaccine drive reaches 35% coverage

The infections can spread through respiratory droplets from an infected person, placing children in crowded environments at greater risk of exposure.

She also cautioned that adults with measles might transmit the virus to infants and young children, who face greater risks from complications.

Curaraton emphasized that measles could circulate throughout the year rather than during a specific season, making sustained vaccination important for preventing outbreaks. / with a report by Pia Piquero

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