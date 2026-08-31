National Heroes Day 2026: Know your holiday pay rights this Aug. 31

Stock Photo/ Canva

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos working today, August 31, will earn double their regular daily wage as the country observes National Heroes Day, a regular holiday, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

Under a labor advisory, the agency reminded employers to follow the prescribed holiday pay rules for employees who work or do not work on the regular holiday.

The rules apply to covered private-sector employees and determine how much workers should receive depending on whether they report for work, work beyond eight hours, or observe their rest day on the holiday.

READ: August holidays in Cebu: Dates, pay rules every worker should know

If you do not work

Employees who do not report for work on National Heroes Day are entitled to 100 percent of their basic wage for the day, provided they worked or were on approved, paid leave on the workday immediately preceding the holiday.

If the day immediately preceding the holiday falls on the employee’s scheduled rest day or a non-working day at the establishment, the employee may still qualify for holiday pay if they worked or were on approved paid leave on the workday immediately preceding that rest day or non-working day.

In simple terms, a qualified employee who stays home on the regular holiday should still receive their full basic daily wage.

If you work on National Heroes Day

Employees who report for work on the regular holiday must receive 200 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours of work.

For example, an employee with a basic daily wage of P600 should receive P1,200 for eight hours of work on the holiday.

READ: LIST: 2026 regular holidays, special non-working days

If you work beyond eight hours

Employees who work overtime on National Heroes Day should receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the holiday for every hour worked beyond eight hours.

The computation for overtime work on a regular holiday follows:

Hourly rate x 200% x 130% x number of overtime hours

Thus, workers who extend their shift beyond eight hours should receive the holiday premium plus the additional overtime premium prescribed by DOLE.

If National Heroes Day falls on your rest day

Workers whose scheduled rest day coincides with National Heroes Day are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their basic wage on top of the 200 percent holiday pay.

The computation for the first eight hours becomes:

Basic wage x 200% x 130%

For an employee earning P600 a day, that amounts to P1,560 for eight hours of work on the holiday that falls on their rest day.

If you work overtime on your rest day

Employees who work beyond eight hours on a regular holiday that also falls on their rest day receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate for each overtime hour.

The computation follows:

Hourly rate x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of overtime hours

DOLE said employers must comply with these prescribed rates to ensure workers receive the proper compensation for work performed during the regular holiday.

National Heroes Day falls on the last Monday of August under Republic Act No. 9492, which moved the observance from its previous fixed date to a Monday-based holiday system.

This year’s observance falls on August 31, 2026.

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