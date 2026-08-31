Cebu City: Drunk man arrested for allegedly holding woman at knifepoint, groping her

An administrative worker at an air-conditioning company was jailed after he allegedly attempted to rape a woman he met while on his way home.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A complaint for attempted rape is being prepared against an administrative worker at an air-conditioning company after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he met while walking along a road in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City.

The incident reportedly happened at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 27.

The man, identified as alias “Elly,” admitted that he was heavily intoxicated at the time and said he could no longer remember what happened or what he did.

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“Hubog jud kaayo ko atu higayona wala najud ko makahinumdom nga nangbastos o nanghikap ko,” he said in an interview with CDN Digital.

(I was really drunk at that time. I honestly don’t remember insulting or touching anyone.)

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“Ambot unsa jud Ang nasud sa akong utok uy. Wa najud, di nako kahinumdom,” he added.

(I don’t know what was going on in my mind. I really don’t know. I can’t remember anymore.)

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Elly, 21, said he tried to apologize to the woman when they were brought to the Inayawan Police Station because he did not want to remain in jail. He said he has a one-year-old child to support, who continues to look for him while he remains in detention.

However, the woman, who was still shaking with fear at the time, did not respond to his apology.

‘Kausa lang’

According to police, Elly had been drinking liquor with some of his co-workers on Thursday night after an argument with his common-law partner. Already intoxicated, he began walking home to the neighboring Barangay Quiot.

While on his way home, he encountered the complainant, who was walking with a female companion.

The woman, 22, told police that Elly allegedly held her at knifepoint while touching her private parts.

During the alleged assault, Elly reportedly whispered in her ear, “Kausa lang” (“Just once”).

Elly, however, panicked and fled when the woman began screaming for help.

The commotion caught the attention of nearby residents and bystanders, who pursued and successfully apprehended Elly.

Severely intoxicated

During questioning by law enforcement, Elly claimed that he was unaware of what had happened because he was severely intoxicated.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Elly said the only thing he could remember was encountering the complainant and her companion while he was walking home.

He also declined to comment when asked about the knife he allegedly carried when he assaulted the victim.

Elly said he wanted a chance to apologize to the woman and present his side of the story.

”Hangyoon lang unta nako si maam, ang biktima nga malooy lang unta siya. Di man jud nako intensyon, hubog lang jud kaayo ko ato. Di man gyud ko salbahis nga tawo. First time gyud nako nga na ingon ani. Wa jud koy intensyon nga bati gyud. Mangayo lang jud ko pasaylo niya,” he said.

(I’m just asking the victim, ma’am, to please have mercy on me. I really didn’t intend to do it. I was just very drunk at the time. I’m not really a bad person. This is the first time something like this has happened to me. I really had no bad intentions. I just want to apologize to her.)

As of this posting, Ely remains detained at the Inayawan Police Station while police prepare to file a complaint for attempted rape against him.

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