Land prices, dollar rate drive up housing costs in Central Visayas

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Housing prices across Central Visayas are climbing well beyond construction costs, driven by multiple factors.These include a weaker peso, rising land values, and months-long delays in government licensing, real estate developers said during a press briefing on the upcoming SHDA (Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) Housing Summit.

The SHDA said the region’s persistent housing backlog is not due to a lack of demand.

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Instead, they blamed it on worsening affordability as global economic pressures, including the war involving Iran and the US, impact construction and financing costs.

High land values in urban centers like Cebu City are also pushing some developers to build in outlying towns instead, where in-migration from the countryside continues to strain housing supply, SHDA president Ken Salimbangon said.

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“So here in the city, it’s kind of difficult to do affordable housing in the city because land prices are very high,” Salimbangon said.

Affordability fading

Affordable housing is seeing a “downward trajectory” in sales not because interest has waned, but because buyers are holding off on major purchases amid economic uncertainty and rising fuel prices, said John Paul Escario of Pueblo de Cebu Development Corp.

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“The challenge is how do you maintain affordability, enticing the market to buy, actually, despite what is happening in our economy,” Escario said.

Harold See, an SHDA officer, said land prices and financing costs remain the two biggest obstacles to closing the housing gap.

That’s why he cited Singapore’s public housing model as a possible template for the Philippines’ own 4PH housing program.

In that example, the government owns the land and either builds the housing itself or engages private developers to construct the units.

See also urged government financial institutions such as the Development Bank of the Philippines, Land Bank, and Pag-IBIG to offer preferential interest rates to developers accredited with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

This could help bring down financing costs passed on to homebuyers, he added.

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