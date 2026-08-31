Archival admits Monterrazas property ownership, defends lack of CDO

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival | CDN Photo/Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed Monday that he owns a property inside Monterrazas de Cebu and defended his refusal to issue a cease-and-desist order against the controversial development.

He said reports from government and academic institutions did not establish the project as the “main cause” of flooding downstream.

Archival broke his silence on August 31, after former government official Ed Karlon Rama filed an Ombudsman complaint accusing the mayor of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and other administrative laws over his handling of the Monterrazas issue.

READ: Monterrazas: Archival faces Ombud complaint for alleged conflict of interest

He said he acquired the property gradually, starting in 2016, and completed the acquisition around 2022.

“Napalit na [ang property] in 2016, and I think in 2022 nakuha na,” Archival said.

READ: Osmeña on stopping Monterrazas: ‘People most at risk do not have a voice’

(I bought it gradually in 2016, and I think I acquired it in 2022.)

He also said he declared the property in his 2025 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

READ: Monterrazas project: Osmeña urges Archival to issue cease-and-desist order

“After 2022, gikuha ang mga documentation, and I put that in my SALN in 2025. So there, it’s in there. Wala nako gitago,” he said. (After 2022, I got the documentation, and I put that in my SALN in 2025. So there, it’s in there; I did not hide it.)

Moreover, Archival stood by his decision not to order the project halted despite calls from Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and some members of the City Council for a CDO.

“How can I make a cease and desist, where in fact, there are reports coming from DENR nga ilaha na ning gi-open, unya ni-follow na ni sila,” Archival said.

(How can I issue a cease and desist when there are reports already coming from the DENR that it has already allowed this to proceed?)

He also referred to reports from the University of the Philippines and the Technical Infrastructure Committee, saying these did not identify Monterrazas as the main reason for flooding in downstream areas.

“That’s not the reason, that is not the main reason nganong nagbaha sa ubos,” he said.

(That is not the reason, that is not the main reason why it flooded downstream.)

Archival instead pointed to existing developments in lower areas that, he said, lacked adequate water-catchment facilities.

“Kun imong tan awon, daghan kaayo’ng mga development nga naa sa ubos nga karaan na nga walay catchment,” he said.

(If you look at it, there are many developments downstream that are old and have no catchment.)

He said he would not issue a CDO simply because some groups wanted him prosecuted.

“Gusto jud nila nga ikiha ko,” Archival said. “But those people nga gusto jud kong ikiha, then ilaha pod na, ilaha pod nang gusto, and I congratulate them.”

(They really want to sue me. To those people who really want to sue me, that’s their choice, that’s what they want, and I congratulate them.)

On August 19, Rama filed the complaint-affidavit before the Office of the Ombudsman Area Office for the Visayas in Cebu City.

He alleged that Archival and his spouse own Lot 6, Block 5 of Monterrazas Subdivision, a 713-square-meter property covered by a transfer certificate of title entered on October 2022.

Rama argued that Archival’s ownership creates a potential conflict between the mayor’s private financial interest and his official role in deciding whether the development should stop.

The complainant accused Archival of violating Section 3 (e) and Section 3 (h) of the Republic Act. No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as provisions of Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Rama also alleged that Archival failed to disclose the property ownership and did not recuse himself from matters involving Monterrazas.

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