TCH crash: 1 dead, 1 hurt after counterflowing van rams motorcycle

This is the van-for-hire that collided with a motorcycle along the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Babag 2 in Cebu City on Sunday. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A night ride along the winding Transcentral Highway turned fatal on Sunday, August 30, after an oncoming van counterflowed into the opposite lane and slammed into a motorcycle, killing a 39-year-old woman.

​The victim was identified as Elsa Impas, 39, a resident of Barangay Bonbon Patag, Cebu City.

She was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital due to severe injuries sustained during the crash. She was the backrider of the motorcycle involved in the crash.

​Initial investigation by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office revealed that the incident occurred around 8:36 p.m. in Barangay Babag 2, a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

READ: Mounting Transcentral Highway crashes: LTO, HPG map solutions

​Impas was riding pillion or was the backrider on a motorcycle. They were driving uphill toward Balamban town in western Cebu. Gerlito Ababon, 35, a resident of Bonbon Patag, Cebu City, was the driver of the motorcycle.

​At the same time, a van carrying 11 passengers and driven by Allan Quillobe Jr., 48, of Mainggit, Toledo City, was traveling downhill toward Cebu City.

​Police said Quillobe claimed the van’s brakes suddenly failed, causing him to lose control while navigating the downhill portion of the road.

READ: 2 injured after truck’s brakes fail on Transcentral Highway in Balamban

“Nawad-an nako’g kontrol human wala na jud mugana ang brake,” he said.

(I lost control after that the brakes did not work.)

In an effort to avoid a crash, Quillobe steered left, causing the vehicle to enter the opposite lane and collide head-on with the approaching motorcycle.

READ: 1 dead as 4 vehicles collide in BaguioThe force of the impact threw Ababon into a roadside canal, while Impas was hurled onto the van’s windshield before falling onto the concrete pavement.

Emergency medical teams rushed both victims to the hospital, but Impas failed to survive.

​TEU investigators held Quillobe at fault for counterflowing and encroaching on the lane of the motorcycle.

​Quillobe remains in police custody and faces criminal charges of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide, Serious Physical Injuries, and Damage to Property.

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