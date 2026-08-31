Cebu City ALS reaches only 1 in 10 estimated out-of-school learners, proposal says

A father assists his son with a school module at their home in Barangay Nangka, Marikina City, in this file photo. / INQUIRE PHOTO / LYN RILLON

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Alternative Learning System (ALS) here reaches only about one in 10 of an estimated 52,000 out-of-school youth and adults.

A proposed ordinance seeks to expand the program through more teachers, dedicated learning centers, stronger data gathering, and sustained city funding.

Councilor Philip Zafra filed the proposed “Localized ALS Ordinance,” which seeks to establish a citywide framework for the implementation and support of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) alternative education program.

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The measure has been referred to the Cebu City Council’s Committees on Laws and Education for review.

Based on data and estimates cited in the proposal from the DepEd Cebu City Division, only 5,366 learners currently participate in ALS out of an estimated 52,000 out-of-school youth and adults (OSYAs) in the city.

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That puts the ALS coverage at roughly 10 percent, leaving a large majority of the estimated out-of-school population outside the program.

The proposal also points to a manpower shortage. During School Year 2025-2026, only 52 ALS teachers served the 5,366 learners, resulting in an estimated 104 learners for every teacher.

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Zafra’s draft ordinance compares that ratio with the 25-to-40 learners-per-teacher range cited in a Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) evaluation of ALS.

Data gap

The proposed ordinance also flags a basic problem confronting the city’s efforts to reach out-of-school learners: Cebu City does not have a single, consistent figure for its OSYA population.

It cites a discrepancy between the data of the DepEd Cebu City Division and the City Department of Social Welfare Services on the number of OSYAs here.

The proposal attributes part of the low ALS enrollment and the lack of clear data to weak implementation of community literacy mapping, which identifies people in communities who need basic education and literacy services.

Under the proposed ordinance, the city would provide additional manpower and logistical support for literacy mapping, while barangays would assist DepEd and the city government in identifying potential ALS learners.

More city funding

The proposal seeks to institutionalize ALS support within the city’s education planning and funding mechanisms.

It would require the Local School Board (LSB) to ensure annual SEF allocations for ALS, subject to existing laws, the annual budget process, validated needs, and budget proposals from the DepEd Cebu City Division.

Learning centers

The proposed measure also seeks to address the physical conditions where ALS classes take place.

It says ALS CLCs in Cebu City primarily operate in borrowed, temporary, or makeshift spaces, including barangay halls, covered courts, multipurpose areas, and outdoor spaces.

The ordinance would direct the city, through the LSB, to support the establishment or upgrading of CLCs to at least Type 3 standards under the implementing rules of Republic Act No. 11510, or the ALS Act.

Type 3 CLCs consist of permanent and secured facilities, generally built with cement and other durable materials and equipped with basic furniture and learning equipment.

Zafra’s proposal also calls for reliable internet connectivity, accessible facilities for persons with disabilities, safety features, and adequate learning and teaching materials.

More teachers, personnel

The draft ordinance would also establish a framework for augmenting the ALS workforce through additional teachers, Community ALS implementors, support staff, and other personnel, subject to DepEd qualification, training, and accreditation requirements.

It also proposes city support for the mobility of ALS personnel, including government vehicles, fuel assistance, or other transportation arrangements for community literacy mapping, learner recruitment, monitoring, and learning sessions.

The city would likewise support annual training and wellness programs for ALS teachers, implementors and support personnel.

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