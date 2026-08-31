Dumanjug MHO orders water testing, outlines timeline in infant death probe

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipal Health Office (MHO) in Dumanjug, Cebu, has ordered the sampling and analysis of the household’s water source as part of its fact-finding investigation into the death of a seven-month-old infant.

The office also released a detailed chronology of the child’s medical consultations, vaccination, and illness before her death.

Water testing, the MHO said, is intended to determine whether possible contamination may have contributed to the child’s condition, as health authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding her death.

READ: DOH probes death of Cebu child after measles-rubella vaccination

The child received a Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine on August 10, 2026, and died on August 24.

As of this posting, the MHO said there is still no official finding that the MR vaccine caused or contributed to the child’s death.

READ: Over 490K children in CV still unvaccinated against measles, rubella

The case was reported by the Municipal Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit to the Department of Health-Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (DOH-RESU) on August 25 as an Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) for appropriate investigation.

MHO lays out timeline

In an update released over the weekend, the MHO provided a chronology based on records available at the Dumanjug Primary Care Facility and information gathered during its initial fact-finding.

The records show that the child was first brought to the health facility for consultation on July 9.

She was diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis without signs of dehydration, given treatment and recovered.

The MHO said there was no other recorded consultation at the facility before the August 10 vaccination.

On August 10, the child was brought by her grandmother to the vaccination site for the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA).

Before the vaccination, health education and a health assessment were conducted. The child’s vital signs and temperature were also taken.

The caregiver gave consent, after which the MR vaccine was administered by a nurse.

The caregiver was also given instructions on what to do in case of a reaction after vaccination.

Based on information gathered during the initial fact-finding, the child experienced loose bowel movements and vomiting beginning August 23. Self-medication with Metronidazole was also noted.

In the morning of August 24, the symptoms persisted and were accompanied by fever, prompting the caregivers to seek medical attention.

According to records and incident reports collected during the initial fact-finding, the caregivers arrived with the child at the Dumanjug Primary Care Facility at approximately 2:40 p.m.

One of the caregivers asked at the registration area where they could register for a check-up because the child had a fever.

Registration personnel directed them to the triage area and told them to raise their concern there regarding the child’s fever.

The caregivers then entered the health facility and went to a nurse for an initial assessment.

The MHO said the sequence of events after this point is still being established, including the medical assistance provided, referral, transportation of the child and communication with health personnel.

The child died on August 24.

Case investigation

From August 26 to 29, representatives from the DOH, Cebu Provincial Health Office (CPHO) and Dumanjug MHO met at the Dumanjug Primary Care Facility for the conduct of a case investigation.

The DOH team included representatives from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, National Immunization Program and Communicable Diseases Section.

On August 27, representatives from the health offices also visited the family for dialogue and investigation.

As part of the fact-finding, the MHO ordered the sampling and analysis of the household’s water source to help determine whether there was possible contamination.

Health authorities are also checking on other children who received vaccines during the same vaccination activity to determine whether similar symptoms or reactions had been reported.

The child’s medical and vaccination records are also being reviewed, while incident reports and other relevant information are being consolidated.

The MHO is likewise reviewing concerns raised by the family regarding the child’s vaccination, medical assistance, referral, transportation and communication with health personnel.

No direct link to vaccine

The MHO said the investigation remains ongoing and that there is still no official finding that the MR vaccine caused or contributed to the child’s death.

It said determining whether there was any relationship requires a careful review of the child’s medical history, clinical circumstances and other relevant information by the appropriate health authorities.

The MHO asked the public to allow health authorities to complete the investigation and avoid making conclusions while the facts are still being established.

It also urged the public to respect the family’s grief and privacy.

The MHO said it will provide another update once new verified information or material findings become available.

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