Cesafi: USPF guns for second straight win against Benedicto College

USPF’s Peter John Peteros drives to the basket during the Panthers’ season-opening victory over UCLM in the Cesafi Season 26 men’s basketball tournament. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers shoot for their second straight victory when they take on the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Panthers opened their campaign on a winning note last Saturday, Aug. 29, edging newcomers University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, 81-76.

But USPF faces a tougher test against the Cheetahs, who will be out to make their presence felt when the two teams collide at 8:15 p.m.

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Now coached by returning mentor Allan Cabatingan, the Panthers showed a blend of veteran players and promising newcomers in their season-opening victory.

Peter John Peteros led USPF’s offensive charge with a game-high 22 points against UCLM, while Lloyd Amadeo Gutang also provided a steady scoring presence.

Former Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragon Lybron James Lamo also made an impressive Cesafi debut for the Panthers, scoring 13 points, while fellow rookie Glenn Armand Contado chipped in 11 markers.

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The Cheetahs, meanwhile, retained much of the core that carried them to the Final Four last season under head coach BJ Murillo.

USPF will have to contend with the experience of Den Rick Orgong, Junil Bulan, Jesli Dela Cruz, Kenneth Babalcon, AJ Tolipas, Serge Gabines and Jhon Loufred Diamante, who are expected to spearhead BC’s campaign.

In the high school division, the UCLM Baby Webmasters will make their Cesafi Season 26 debut against the Paref Springdale Titans at 6:15 p.m.

The Baby Webmasters are looking to bounce back after last season’s heartbreaking default that cost them a top-seed spot in the Final Four.

Now coached by Regie Licanda, UCLM will field a largely rookie lineup this season, with most of last year’s players moving up to the UCLM men’s team.

The Baby Webmasters will face a Springdale side also looking for its first win after opening its campaign with a 62-59 loss to fellow newcomers, the San Roque College de Cebu (SRCDC) Greyhounds, on Saturday.

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