Cebu’s historic plazas face stricter rules on new construction

Plaza Independencia in Cebu City. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Historic plazas and public squares in Cebu will receive stronger protection from new construction under a newly approved provincial cultural heritage ordinance.

This is among the provisions of the Cebu Provincial Cultural Heritage Ordinance of 2026, authored by Board Member Paz Rozgoni and approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan during its regular session on August 24.

Under the ordinance, all Spanish- and American-period plazas and public squares in the province are classified as Grade II cultural properties.

READ: Cebu City historical sites: A guide to must-visit heritage spots

Grade II covers culturally significant properties such as declared Important Cultural Properties, archaeological sites, heritage houses and historic sites, heritage trees, heritage zones, marked structures, and Gabaldon school buildings.

Historic plazas get protection

The ordinance specifically limits what local governments can build within these historic open spaces.

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“City or Municipal LGUs are strictly prohibited from constructing covered courts, multi-purpose halls, parking buildings, government offices, barangay halls, or similar concrete structures within these historic plazas and public squares,” the ordinance stated, noting the need for proper clearance.

The clearance must be secured from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) through the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

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The provision places heritage considerations ahead of new public infrastructure when LGUs plan projects within these historic spaces.

The ordinance also directs cities and municipalities to work toward restoring these plazas to their historically significant appearance.

Existing structures may also be removed or relocated if they were built without the required clearance or have damaged the plaza’s historic greenery and native trees.

Beyond the structures themselves, the ordinance requires LGUs to maintain the authentic character of Grade II cultural properties and heritage zones.

The appearance of streets, parks, monuments, buildings, waterways, and pathways within Grade II zones must be kept as close as possible to their historically significant form.

New structures must likewise harmonize with their historic surroundings in terms of proportion, scale, and design.

More checks for development

The stricter rules for plazas are part of a wider heritage-clearance system established under the ordinance.

For Grade I and Grade II cultural properties, local building officials cannot issue building, demolition, or alteration permits without prior written clearance from the NCCA or the appropriate national cultural agency.

Grade I covers nationally or internationally recognized properties, including National Cultural Treasures, National Historical Shrines, National Historical Monuments, National Historical Landmarks, and World Heritage Sites.

For Grade III properties, which cover other culturally significant properties outside the first two levels, applicants must first obtain a local heritage clearance.

Applications for building, excavation, or demolition permits that could affect cultural properties or structures within heritage zones must first be referred to the concerned Local Culture and Arts Council.

The local building official must suspend the issuance of the permit while the application undergoes the required heritage evaluation.

Only after the appropriate cultural clearance is presented can the Office of the Building Official and Bureau of Fire Protection proceed with regular building and safety permits.

The ordinance also requires the province and concerned LGUs to coordinate with the NCCA before approving or carrying out government infrastructure projects that could affect Grade I or Grade II properties.

This includes road widening and right-of-way acquisitions that could potentially affect the integrity of protected heritage sites.

Heritage vs. development

Heritage zones designated under the ordinance will also be treated as Culturally Critical Areas.

Major development and infrastructure projects within these areas will be subject to Environmental Impact Assessments, Heritage Impact Assessments, and Archaeological Impact Assessments before approval.

The ordinance, however, does not completely shut the door on development within heritage areas.

Instead, it encourages the adaptive reuse of Grade II cultural properties to generate employment, support sustainable tourism, and keep historic structures economically viable without compromising their historical significance.

The Cebu Province Heritage Commission will monitor the physical integrity and aesthetic compliance of Grade II properties across the province.

If an LGU or private entity fails to maintain a protected property’s historic character or violates conservation standards, the commission can issue a notice of non-compliance and recommend corrective measures.

The matter may also be endorsed to the NCCA for appropriate legal sanctions.

With the new ordinance in place, Cebu’s historic plazas will have to be considered more than open government spaces available for new facilities.

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