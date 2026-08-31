Cebu urged to reduce reliance on large power plants

The Battery Energy Storage System facility of Meralco PowerGen Corporation in Toledo City, Cebu. Photo courtesy of MGEN

CEBU CITY, Philippines – If it meant addressing its power crisis in the long run, Cebu should abandon its reliance on large, centralized power plants.

Instead, the province must adopt small-scale, modular energy systems, including containerized hydrogen units capable of powering hundreds of homes, a senior advisor at the Capitol said.

Dr. Brian To, senior consultant-adviser to the provincial government for investment and promotions, made the remarks during a press briefing for the fourth Cebu Economic Forum.

READ: Visayas grid ends August with another red alert

“We are an archipelago, which actually calls for small-scale, modular systems,” To said.

He also revealed that the province is piloting hydrogen power, which draws energy from the air, in partnership with the Singapore government, a venture he said has been endorsed by the President of the Philippines.

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The pilot, running for about a year and a half at a site outside Cebu, remains in its trial phase, and questions about scalability have yet to be resolved.

Hydrogen power could cut energy costs by roughly 80 percent compared to traditional sources, To said.

Meanwhile, the province is also studying combinations of hydrogen with solar technology to further reduce costs, noting that both hydrogen infrastructure and solar panel prices have fluctuated.

The push for alternative power comes as unreliable and costly electricity threatens to derail Cebu’s investment-attraction efforts.

As far as the Capitol is concerned, power reliability has not yet turned into a “deal-breaker” for prospective investors.

However, he emphasized the need for careful handling, since foreign investors routinely ask about labor, energy and water costs upfront.

To also said some information technology and business process outsourcing firms have already begun leaving Cebu, a trend he called alarming given the jobs at stake.

The Cebu Economic Forum, launched in 2024, has helped draw an estimated ₱4 billion in investment commitments to the province, largely in infrastructure and development, organizers said.

The upcoming forum is expected to draw around 300 participants from six to seven countries, including Vietnam and Singapore, and organizers are targeting about 5,000 jobs from projects tied to the event.

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