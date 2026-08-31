Naga City, Cebu: Man found dead under bridge

Police process the area where the body of a 51-year-old man was found — under the bridge of Naga City in southern Cebu. | Ilikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 51-year-old man was found dead under a bridge in Barangay Pangdan early Monday morning, August 31.

The victim was identified by authorities as Armando Lastimosa, 51, and a local resident of Barangay Pangdan.

According to initial reports, the City of Naga Police Station dispatched a team after receiving an emergency call from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) regarding a body discovered by local residents around 6:00 a.m. today.

Responding officers found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

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Police Master Sergeant Ariel Yap, investigator on case, told CDN Digital that the dead man suffered severe head injury with signs of a skull fracture.

Investigator on case PMSg Ariel Yap told CDN Digital that physical examination of the body revealed a severe head injury with signs of skull fracture.

“Naay samad iyang ulo, Ma’am. Nalumping nga posible natagak siya gikan sa taas sa bridge padung sa ubos nga nag una ang ulo,” he said.

(His head has a wound. There is a part of the head that was deformed, and it’s possible that he fell from the top of the bridge head first.)

However, investigators noted no gunshot wounds, stab marks, or immediate indicators of foul play on the victim’s body.

“Sa pagkakarun wala pa jud mi nakita nga foul play pero wala gihapon namo gisirad-an ang posibilidad nga basin diay naa naminuang ani niya. Atua pa ni susihon sa CCTV sa area,” he said.

For now, we can’t see any foul play but still we are not closing the possibility that perhaps someone may have bad intentions against him. We still have to check this on the CCTV in the area.)

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The victim’s wife, Marife, said that her husband had no known enemies or personal disputes.

“Wala jud koy nahinumduman nga kaaway niya maam. Karun ra gane na nahitabo nga ingun ani wala siya makaabot sa balay,” she said.

(I could not recall that he has any enemies ever. This is the only time that this happened that he did not reach our home.)

She also revealed that her husband had a medical condition called hernia.

“ Naa na siyay hernia Ma’am. Unya og mutukar na gane na mangluspad na na siya nya mureklamo nga kakuyapon siya,” she said.

(He had hernia. And if the pain would hit him, he would go pale and would complain that he felt like fainting.)

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She, however, said that with what happened, she could not say that it was an accident or not and that only the investigation would show what really happened.

Police officers are currently investigating the possibility that the victim suffered a medical emergency while on the bridge, causing him to lose balance and fall.

Authorities are currently reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the man’s death.

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