BanTal discipline zone stays, 1.2-meter motorcycle lane planned

The traffic situation on Banilad Road as of 4 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2026. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival said Monday that Cebu City will continue enforcing the Banilad-Talamban (BanTal) discipline zone while adjusting its road markings to provide motorcycles with a dedicated 1.2-meter space on the right side of the corridor.

Archival said that the planned adjustment, which the city is developing with the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), would clarify how motorcycles and four-wheeled vehicles should share the outermost portion of the road without restricting riders to a single fixed path.

“Naa’y gihimo nato nga tawag sa mga motor riders og sa mga tawo nga moagi, especially katong mga mag-motor, nga naa ta’y himuon nga adjustment. It’s not an adjustment para lang nila, para ni sa tanan,” he said.

BanTal’s many road users

(We are adjusting for motorcycle riders and other road users, especially those using motorcycles. It is not just for them; it is for everyone.)

Alcover wants BanTal motorcycle lane moved from side to center

Under the planned setup, the city would add another line inside the existing blue line on the rightmost side of the road, creating for motorcycles a space of about 1.2 meters between the new marking and the gutter.

Archival said that the arrangement would not strictly confine motorcycles to that space.

“And that line going to the right to the gutter is mga 1.2 meters para jud na sa mga motor,” he said. (And that line going to the right to the gutter, about 1.2 meters wide, is really for motorcycles.)

Enough space for motorcycles

He said that riders could move beyond the designated space when obstructions such as parked vehicles or large trucks block the lane, but they should return to the right side once the obstruction clears.

The mayor also instructed four-wheeled vehicle drivers to leave enough space for motorcycles when travelling along the outermost lane.

Oplan BanTal questioned over lack of consultation prior to rollout

“Kung naa mo sa right side, sa outside lane, kinahanglan mo muhatag sa mga motor nga makaagi pa. Dili ninyo gamiton ang tibuok lane nga ang mga motor dili kaagi,” he said.

(If you are on the right side, on the outside lane, you need to give motorcycles enough space to pass. You should not occupy the entire lane and prevent motorcycles from passing.)

A continuing process

Asked whether the city would continue implementing the BanTal discipline zone, Archival gave a firm answer.

“Continue jud ta kay kung dili nato i-sustain, dili na masulod sa utok sa mga katawhan nga mao ni,” he said. (We will definitely continue. If we do not sustain it, people will not understand that this is how it should be.)

Archival described the implementation as a continuing process rather than a finished traffic scheme.

“It might not be, of course, 100%; it might be 2%, but I think it’s progressing,” he said. (It might not be 100 percent; it might only be 2 percent, but I think it is progressing.)

BanTal road rules

The BanTal discipline zone covers the Banilad-Talamban stretch along Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue, where the city began enforcement on August 5. The rollout directed motorcycles to the outermost portion of the road and prohibited them from using the Banilad flyover.

The city also deployed traffic personnel to enforce rules against violations such as illegal stopping, crossing double solid lines, and jaywalking.

The planned 1.2-meter motorcycle space comes as the City Council continues examining concerns over the BanTal lane arrangement.

Proposal: Use the center

During a recent executive session, Councilor Jun Alcover proposed moving the dedicated motorcycle lane from the outermost portion of the road to the center.

Alcover argued that motorcycles using the roadside lane could encounter parked cars and public utility jeepneys stopping to load or unload passengers.

Councilor Alvin Arcilla, however, warned that a center motorcycle lane could expose riders to moving vehicles on both sides.

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